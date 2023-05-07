MICHIGAN CITY — A divided City Council is heading to a showdown on a controversial ordinance that would require inspections of rental properties every three years.

The council is set to consider the ordinance at its meeting next week.

Council members Paul Przybylinski, Tracie Tillman and Gene Simmons voiced their opposition to the proposed ordinance.

“This is to protect our tenants,” said Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, who is the ordinance’s sponsor. “This is to make sure that all living units meet minimum living standards, and most of the landlords will have no trouble with this.”

However, the council heard from a string of landlords upset with the proposal.

“I will continue to contest this until the very end,” landlord Ernie Hollihan said. “If I have to sell those houses, I will, because I am not putting up with it.”

“With this ordinance, you’ll be setting yourself up for lawsuits,” Lorraine Mannion said. “We landlords provide low-income housing to the low-income renter. If there are fewer landlords to provide this kind of housing already in short supply, there will be fewer rental properties available to the low-income segment, which in large part are people of color. The net effect is essentially discriminatory and racist.”

Alicia Ortiz of Portage said she represented Indiana real estate investors and is involved in affordable-housing issues. Milwaukee just lost 20% of its affordable housing over similar efforts, she said. “You’re interfering with landlord-tenant relationships.”

Bill Schuerman asked why short-term rentals aren’t included in the ordinance. People using these homes aren’t familiar with the building, so they aren’t familiar with all the safety factors, such as where smoke detectors are.

Brett Carney said he owns and manage about 80 units in Michigan City as well as properties elsewhere. He complimented the building and fire departments but was critical of the proposed ordinance.

“I just think maybe there are a few bad seeds here or landlords that don't do what they need to do," he said. "But I feel like instead of addressing those, you guys are putting us all in one big bowl, which I don't think is fair.”

George Ladonne said there are properties that, even looking at them from the road, are clearly in violation of city codes, and there are already ordinances in place to address them.

Kenneth Fly is on the Michigan City Housing Authority. The agency is quick to put people out but slow to put people in homes, he said. He favors requiring inspections of rentals, including ones not under his agency’s control.

“You do need to have some accountability of keeping your units up,” he said.

Fire Marshal Jeff Bruder fully supports the proposal: “If you're a responsible landlord, there's really nothing to worry about. You keep your properties up and that's that's a good thing, that's good for everybody. If you have a good relationship with your tenant, that's even better."

“We've heard a lot from the landlords, their perspective,” Angie Henzman said. “I have rented in Michigan City for nearly 15 years, and I can tell you that there are many people in Michigan City who are not being heard that would love to see more accountability.”

Some people are forced to live without water or electricity as retribution from their landlords for complaining about their living conditions, she said.