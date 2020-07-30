Michigan City council wants broader beach closures

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry’s latest executive order closing Washington Park didn’t go far enough, City Council members said Thursday.
Several council members said the rest of the city’s beachfront should have been closed as well.
Without the council’s action, Parry’s emergency closure of the park would have expired at midnight Thursday night.
State law requires the council’s consent for an executive order to remain in effect more than seven days.
After a unanimous council vote, it now is extended through Aug. 13. But the mayor can rescind it sooner if he determines the spread of COVID-19 no longer poses a threat to residents.
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said Sheridan Beach, bus stops 2 through 13, should have been included. There are beach entrances at those stops.
Thursday afternoon, he walked to the beach at stop 7 and saw lots of people. Then he drove through the Beachwalk resort there and counted close to 190 out-of-state license plates.
On Tuesday, Park Superintendent Ed Shinn estimated that each car visiting the park has an average of 3.5 people.
If you figure four per car, that’s 700-800 Beachwalk people on the beach if they all go at the same time, Przybylinski said Thursday.
“We’re going to have another 1,000 people on Sheridan Beach,” he said, walking through neighborhoods and exposing those residents to COVID-19. That’s the same number as the city was talking about trying to restrict from the park’s parking lots, he said.
If park visitors followed the rules, wore their masks and practiced social distancing, there would be plenty of room for them on the park’s beach, Shinn said Tuesday.
The council and Park Board on Tuesday discussed ways to restrict beach access to residents and those who bought annual entrance stickers, but with the park department already understaffed, and with high school and college students working the gate during the summer, a number of concerns about enforcement were expressed.
And with other cities’ beaches closed, Michigan City would be a beacon to visitors if Washington Park reopened.
That’s already happening in the city’s Sheridan Beach area, stops 2 through 13, to the east of the park.
“That concerns me more than opening Washington Park with the plan that we had put together in two days,” Przybylinski said Thursday.
“I respect all these visitors coming to Michigan City,” Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd, said. “I don’t want to make this an us-against-them deal.”
Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, asked if the mayor could issue a separate executive order closing the beach along stops 2 through 13. His first executive order did so, but not subsequent ones.
Parry was on the conference call but didn’t speak.
Zygas said she has heard from Sheridan Beach residents afraid to visit the beach outside their homes because it’s so crowded.
“I’m also in favor of including (stops) 2 through 13, but we missed the boat on that,” Simmons said. The resolution couldn’t be amended Thursday night; amendments would have had to be provided in writing to the clerk-treasurer prior to the meeting.
“The order is what the order is. We either accept it or we don’t,” council President Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said. “That’s not our job. That’s the administration’s job to set the policy.”
Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said she agrees with the idea of posting signs at those stops to warn people of the risk of spreading COVID-19 so no patient could say later that they hadn’t been warned.
“Fair is fair. All the beaches should be shut down,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said.
He visited the area Wednesday. Between stops 2 and 4, he asked a couple of people headed to the beach whether it was open. Yes, they told him.
“I don’t know why we’re not getting tough on it, because (the pandemic) is not going to go away.”
Paul Przybylinski proposed an ordinance, co-authored by his brother, Don Przybylinski, and Fitzpatrick that would allow park staff to limit access to the park to 50% capacity, require physical distancing, prevent groups larger than 10 from gathering on the beach, and limit weekend access to residents. The ordinance also included fines for violators.
The ordinance was immediately tabled, however, to allow the city attorney to iron out details.
