Michigan City council wants broader beach closures

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, asked if the mayor could issue a separate executive order closing the beach along stops 2 through 13. His first executive order did so, but not subsequent ones.

Parry was on the conference call but didn’t speak.

Zygas said she has heard from Sheridan Beach residents afraid to visit the beach outside their homes because it’s so crowded.

“I’m also in favor of including (stops) 2 through 13, but we missed the boat on that,” Simmons said. The resolution couldn’t be amended Thursday night; amendments would have had to be provided in writing to the clerk-treasurer prior to the meeting.

“The order is what the order is. We either accept it or we don’t,” council President Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said. “That’s not our job. That’s the administration’s job to set the policy.”

Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said she agrees with the idea of posting signs at those stops to warn people of the risk of spreading COVID-19 so no patient could say later that they hadn’t been warned.

“Fair is fair. All the beaches should be shut down,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said.