Michigan City crime statistics will influence police strategy

MICHIGAN CITY — Overall crime in the city was up 0.1% in 2021, Police Chief Dion Campbell said. Digging deeper, however, reveals telling statistics that will influence future police work.

Violent crime was down 0.33%. Firearms offenses were up 22.78%. Crimes against a person were down 5.75%. Sex offenses were down 10.52%. Crimes against property were down 4.14%. Interference with government, which includes resisting law enforcement, was up 4.29%. Drug offenses were up 10.63%.

There were six homicides in 2021, down from eight in 2020. Nationally, there was a 30% increase in homicides, Campbell told the City Council in his annual report.

“We know that firearms are a big issue in our community,” Campbell said, so the department has been aggressive in collecting firearms. Nearly twice as many handguns — 165 — were taken off the streets last year.

Lax gun laws and easy accessibility are “very, very concerning,” Campbell said. A proposal in the Indiana General Assembly would remove the requirement to obtain a permit to carry a handgun.

The number of total calls decreased about 10%, to 37,355, in 2021. However, there were 679 more incident reports completed, and a 24% increase in arrests.

“We actually arrested 384 more people than we did in the year 2020,” Campbell said. There were 22 more juveniles and 362 more adults arrested.

The city saw a nearly 13% increase in the number of accidents, to 1,218. “I find that a very significant increase in accidents,” Campbell said.

Council members received a detailed report on areas with high call volumes, including the Eastport, Elston Grove and Westside neighborhoods, Walmart, Lighthouse Place, Meijer and Washington Park.

“A lot of these statistics will drive what we do in the future,” Campbell said.

“One of the things that tells me, first of all, is that we’re short of manpower,” he said. When he joined the department, it had 100 officers. That’s now down to 73. Two officers were recently hired away by Chesterton.

“We really need to hire quality officers and maintain quality officers. Getting us to a quality wage is necessary,” Campbell said.

Traffic operations need to be beefed up, including the ability to saturate areas where there’s a high number of incidents. “That’s one of the things we’re looking to build as soon as our numbers increase,” he said.

The detective division is his other primary focus. “That’s why we’re aggressively looking to hire.”

“We’re going to develop a street hawk unit” to provide targeted enforcement on guns and violent crimes, he said. “We’re going to put that unit together as soon as we get our numbers up to where we need them to be.”

“In think the MCPD is in a great place,” he said. “It’s just getting us to that competitive wage.”

Campbell wants the police department to be community-oriented.

“I believe we have to implement things now and not have the future arrive not prepared,” he said. “There’s no blaming anyone. I think it’s a great time, a great position for us to work together.”

Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, is a former police chief. “You have to have more officers in order to be proactive,” he said. “That’s a key component, being out there in the community and doing more initiatives.”

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said the city should consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to subsidize Ring doorbell systems in exchange for being able to see the video and get leads on shootings. Shot spotter technology should also be considered, he said.

Campbell said he would work on setting up a council workshop on law enforcement technology.

