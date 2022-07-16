Michigan City firefighters battle blaze on west side

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Fire Department responded to a fire at an old factory building on the city's west side Saturday.
The cause is unknown, and there are no injuries at this time, fire department officials said. However, traffic was diverted from the area while crews addressed the fire.
The response included neighboring departments and the Michigan City Police Department, officials said.
Michigan City Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for more information.
