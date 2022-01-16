Michigan City inviting world famous sand sculptors to festival

MICHIGAN CITY — Professional sand sculptors are expected to converge at Washington Park for the new Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival.
The professional sand sculpting contest and exhibition is expected to draw world renowned artists.
Terry Greetham, the city’s special events coordinator, got the blessing of the Parks and Recreation Board and Board of Public Works and Safety and briefed the City Council. He is planning the festival for June 3 to 5.
“This is brand new. This is something that has never been like this in Michigan City,” he said.
“The Singing Sands Festival will showcase Michigan City’s beautiful lakefront and its hometown charm filled with free-spirited and diverse people by embracing this bold yet delicate form of artistic expression, which celebrates our welcoming community as dynamic and eclectic.”
Nothing like it occurs on Lake Michigan. The closest is in Port Huron, Michigan, where the Blue Water SandFest will be held two months later.
Greetham is planning to incorporate live music with well-known local, regional and, hopefully, national acts. Arts and crafts and food vendors will be on hand, too.
“The fun does not stop when the sand sets,” Greetham said, with the sculptures lighted and entertainment on hand. “It should be a great event both day and night.”
The Sand Lovers, a company operated by professional sand sculptors Bill and Marianne Knight, has experience running competitions like this. “They feel they aren’t going to have any problem at all having artists come to this event,” Greetham said.
From 2012-18, they managed the largest sand sculpting festival in Florida.
The Board of Public Works and Safety approved a contract for up to $24,000 for The Sand Lovers to help manage the festival.
“It’s going to be an extremely expensive event to put on, so we’re going to have to go after corporate partnerships,” Greetham said. Those sponsors will get their names and logos on a separate sand sculpture for the sponsors.
“One of the numbers I heard was 40 tons of sand to build the sponsors tower,” he said.
The park staff has assured him there will be plenty of sand available.
“It does require a great amount of water and water spigots,” he said.
Part of the agreement with The Sand Lovers was to send two pounds of sand so it could be analyzed. “They said it’s some of the best sand they’ve ever worked with,” Greetham said.
“This sounds like an expensive event,” Councilwoman Dahlia Zygas, D-at large, said.
Unlike most events, tickets would be sold for this festival. The goal is for the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival to be a self-sustaining event through revenue from sponsorships, ticket sales and vendor fees.
“I want to make sure that Michigan City residents always get a discounted ticket in comparison to somebody coming in from out of state,” Greetham said. “There will be a lot of revenue from this sand festival.”
“I see this as an opportunity similar to the Great Lakes Grand Prix,” except it’s the city’s event and not run by Visit Michigan City LaPorte, the county’s convention and visitors bureau, he said.
Other major events Greetham is planning at Washington Park include Kiddie Parade and Venetian Night, both on June 25; Michigan City Fireworks Spectacular, July 4; Michigan City Oktoberfest, the single most requested event, to be held Labor Day weekend, and the Michigan City Festival of Lights, Dec. 3.
