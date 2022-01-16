Michigan City inviting world famous sand sculptors to festival

The Sand Lovers, a company operated by professional sand sculptors Bill and Marianne Knight, has experience running competitions like this. “They feel they aren’t going to have any problem at all having artists come to this event,” Greetham said.

From 2012-18, they managed the largest sand sculpting festival in Florida.

The Board of Public Works and Safety approved a contract for up to $24,000 for The Sand Lovers to help manage the festival.

“It’s going to be an extremely expensive event to put on, so we’re going to have to go after corporate partnerships,” Greetham said. Those sponsors will get their names and logos on a separate sand sculpture for the sponsors.

“One of the numbers I heard was 40 tons of sand to build the sponsors tower,” he said.

The park staff has assured him there will be plenty of sand available.

“It does require a great amount of water and water spigots,” he said.