Michigan City JROTC cadets busy with community service

MICHIGAN CITY — Despite the demands of the Michigan City Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, the cadets are actively involved in community service.

Cadets Matthew Wilson, Jonathan Ruiz and Rayden Melendez run on the Michigan City High School cross country team. Cadets Alexandra Reed, Daniel Kohn and Jayden Sledd play in the school band.

Cadets Tristan Sherwood and Davian Sanchez are starters on the Wolves football team. Sherwood is also the Cadet Commanding Officer and is applying for the ROTC scholarship, worth a maximum of $180,000.

Additionally, Cadets Wilson, Ruiz, Reed and Kohn are on the military drill team. This means they are at the school by 5:45 a.m. daily for drill team practice, go through their academic day — all are in college preparatory classes — then go to their respective athletic or band practices.

They have little time to relax at home because they have to complete homework assignments and prepare for the next day’s lessons.

Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath commended the cadets on their time management skills.

“These high school students really pack much into a day. They are determined to be the best cadet and student-athlete or student-musician they can be. They really represent our school well.”

Marine Instructor Master Sgt. Jeff Benak also commented on the cadets’ dedication to the Michigan City community.

“Despite their time commitments to extracurriculars and their studies, they still find time to support community agencies like the Salvation Army Food Pantry.”

The cadets will be participating in a number of school and community events in October. These include the high school homecoming parade and game, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the middle school dance at Barker Middle School.

The drill team is preparing to host and compete in the MCHS Drill Meet on Nov. 12, which will draw MCJROTC schools from Indiana and Illinois.

The previous day, the team and the Michigan City High School band and choir conduct a ceremony to honor veterans. The ceremony is open to the public. It starts at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym.