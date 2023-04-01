Stephen Fredenburg Stephen Fredenburg, 55, of Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A recent investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and Indiana State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children division resulted in the arrest of a Michigan City man on child-pornography charges Friday.

Stephen Fredenburg, 55, was charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child exploitation.

A special agent from Homeland Security Investigations discovered a user who was downloading and sending illicit videos of children on a internet network, state police said. Each incident occurred between October 2021 and 2022. Investigators located Fredenburg through a series of searches and were granted a warrant to search his residence.

Fredenburg is being held in the LaPorte County Jail.

