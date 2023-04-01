Stephen Fredenburg, 55, of Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY — A recent investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and
Indiana State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children division resulted in the arrest of a Michigan City man on child-pornography charges Friday. Stephen Fredenburg, 55, was charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child exploitation.
Riding Shotgun with the Gary Fire Department
A special agent from Homeland Security Investigations discovered a user who was downloading and sending illicit videos of children on a internet network, state police said. Each incident occurred between October 2021 and 2022. Investigators located Fredenburg through a series of searches and were granted a warrant to search his residence. Fredenburg is being held in the LaPorte County Jail.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Adrian Dabney Jr.
Arrest Date: March 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brenton Williams
Arrest Date: March 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Departmenet Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Danielle Dittmer
Arrest Date: March 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Johnathan Sindone
Arrest Date: March 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Theft Of A Firearm; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
D'Andre Lehman
Arrest Date: March 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery with Moderate Bodily Injury; Residential Entry Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Mario Reyes
Arrest Date: March 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of a Controlled Substance Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Ronald Crittendon Jr.
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tyi'Jon Taylor
Arrest Date: March 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dana Reilly
Arrest Date: March 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Elmwood Park, IL
Michael Lemons
Arrest Date: March 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 55
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shannon VanDusen
Arrest Date: March 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: Union Mills, IN
Devante Byrd
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Resetar
Arrest Date: March 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Residential Entry; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anthony Carter
Arrest Date: March 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Forgery; Failure to Appear; Fraud; Possession of Stolen Property Class: Felonies Age: 55
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Deonte White
Arrest Date: March 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City, IN Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph France
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Controlled Substance Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Fort Wayne, IN
Cody Bean
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: South Bend, IN
Jonathan Isbell
Arrest Date: March 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Pratt Jr.
Arrest Date: March 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tawnya Risner
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Controlied Substance; Possession of Methamphetameme Class: Felonies Age: 61
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Bisom
Arrest Date: March 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dawn Hess
Arrest Date: March 20, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!