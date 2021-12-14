Michigan City man faces murder charge in fatal drive-by shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Extensive investigations led to the arrest of a Michigan City man accused in a fatal shooting in May.
On Tuesday, the Michigan City Police Department announced Amond Rasheed Nixon, 30, has been charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Police responded at 1:36 a.m. May 20 for a shooting in the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue, where officers found two gunshot victims, who were being transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City by third parties.
It was determined that the victims were outside a residence in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue when someone inside an SUV drove by and fired on them multiple times, police said. The SUV then fled the area.
A 21-year-old Michigan City resident Tyrese Morris-Cross was seriously injured and was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he eventually died.
Police said four other people were targeted in the shooting. Michigan City Lead Detective Kay Pliske and the investigative team conducted interviews, searched for video footage and collected evidence for months, leading to charges being presented to the LaPorte County prosecutor's office.
Nixon is currently jailed at LaPorte County Jail for other criminal charges not related to the shooting.
Nixon has been previously charged in separate incidents in 2021, including pointing a firearm at another person, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness, according to online court records.
In light of the new shooting-related charges, he was issued a $1,000,005 cash bond.
Michigan City Police Department Chief of Operations Kevin Urbanczyk said several detectives from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, LaPorte County Drug Taskforce and Michigan City Police Department assisted Pliske in the investigation.
"All these detectives worked tirelessly for several months to solve this crime and bring closure not only to the Morris-Cross family, but all the other victims whose lives were negatively impacted from this incident," Urbanczyk said. "The Michigan City Police Department is extremely grateful for the working partnerships we share with our community, surrounding law enforcement agencies and the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office," he stated in a news release. "The dedicated men and women of the Michigan City Police Department will continue to seek those who decide to commit violent acts within our community and hold them accountable for their actions.”
The Michigan City Police Department attributed several agencies and individuals with the incident response and investigation including the public, the LaPorte County prosecutor’s office, LaPorte County Superior Court 1 Judge Jaime Oss and Michigan City Police Department's officer Adam Brinkman, officer Al Schutz, Lt. Jeff Piotrowski, Sgt. Willie Henderson and Lt. Jeff Ramion.
Agencies who assisted include the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.
Individuals can also contact the police department with crime tips by messaging the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page or call the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488. Tipsters can possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction if they call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.