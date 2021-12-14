Michigan City man faces murder charge in fatal drive-by shooting, police say

Nixon has been previously charged in separate incidents in 2021, including pointing a firearm at another person, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness, according to online court records.

"All these detectives worked tirelessly for several months to solve this crime and bring closure not only to the Morris-Cross family, but all the other victims whose lives were negatively impacted from this incident," Urbanczyk said. "The Michigan City Police Department is extremely grateful for the working partnerships we share with our community, surrounding law enforcement agencies and the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office," he stated in a news release. "The dedicated men and women of the Michigan City Police Department will continue to seek those who decide to commit violent acts within our community and hold them accountable for their actions.”