Michigan City mayor charged with leaving scene of accident, records show

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for leaving the scene of an accident, according to court records.
The incident took place Aug. 6 when Parry was driving northeast bound near the entrance to a parking lot in Washington Park. Parry's vehicle struck a water line with a hose bib attached to it, according to a crash report from the Michigan City Police Department. As he continued to drive, the hose bib caught on the vehicle's exhaust pipe and completely ripped it off.
Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock
Parry did not report the incident, according to the crash report.
The report stated Parry was identified as the driver and interviewed by an officer about the crash. The case was transferred to the Indiana State Police due to a conflict of interest.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said a summons for a court appearance was issued to Parry on Friday. Parry is not in custody.
