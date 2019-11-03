MICHIGAN CITY — Democratic Mayor Ron Meer, who was charged last week in LaPorte Superior Court with six felonies and two misdemeanors, has asked for a special prosecutor in the case.
Meer also officially took on attorney Scott King to represent him.
"I met with Mayor Ron Meer in his home and was proud to be retained to represent him in defense of the politically driven accusations that appeared late last week," King said in a news release.
"My preliminary review of the charges demonstrates that they are poorly drafted and, I believe, subject to a motion to dismiss as soon as a judge assumes jurisdiction of this case. I firmly believe that none of the charges can be sustained in court."
Meer is charged with two counts of false informing resulting in substantial hindrance to a law enforcement process, five counts of intimidation and one count of official misconduct as a public servant, LaPorte Superior Court records show.
Meer was charged Wednesday, and a probable cause court document was filed Thursday outlining the allegations of his charges.
Prosecutor John Lake would not shed light or discuss the specific allegations behind the charges. Ethically, Lake said he’s prohibited from discussing any case that hasn’t been decided.
King, a partner in the Merrillville-based King, Brown & Murdaugh LLC law firm, said the case "has a smell to it." He has filed a motion for appointment of a special prosecutor in LaPorte Superior Court.
Meer alleges Lake targeted his 33-year-old stepson, Adam Bray, after Michigan City police arrested and charged Bray last month with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and resisting law enforcement. The charges against Meer came five days before the general election.
"It is no coincidence this is occurring just a couple of weeks before the election," Meer said.
"I am flabbergasted by what appears to be nothing more (or less) than a political hatchet job by a prosecuting attorney that was not politically supported last year by my client and does not support my client now," King said in his news release.
The LaPorte County prosecutor said there's no connection between the criminal charges and the election.
"The case has absolutely nothing to do with any election,’’ Lake said Friday.
Two judges and a magistrate in LaPorte County courts have recused themselves from the case, court records show.
Following a controversy between Meer and Michigan City police, three department leadership members, including the chief and two assistant chiefs, turned in resignation letters. In announcing his resignation, former chief Mark Swistek cited his refusal to obey an order from Meer to withdraw Michigan City officers from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
In a news release following the resignations, Meer said, "I apologized for my choice of words to the chief during a private, heated discussion, and I apologize to the members for the Michigan City Police Department, especially to the detectives currently assigned to the Drug Task Force."