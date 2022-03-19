Michigan City mayor: ‘We are bouncing back’

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry tossed a miniature beach ball to the crowd after his State of the City address Friday morning to watch the ball bounce, emphasizing his theme that the city is bouncing back.

“Michigan City has jobs, and our people are working. What is needed are better paying jobs with benefits and opportunity for advancement,” Parry said.

The city’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.4% to 2.9% last year, compared to the state’s rate dropping from 3.7% to 2.7%, he said.

“Per IRS statistics, Michigan City is a struggling community — 70% of our families are low-income; 1 in 4 families live in poverty,” Parry said.

Michigan City is annexing and rezoning key properties to allow light manufacturing and bring jobs, he said.

The city is in the process of annexing 147 acres on U.S. 20 near Johnson Road, across from Evergreen Plaza. “This parcel of land, together with 426 acres near our airport previously annexed, is receiving a high level of interest and inquiries from large developers and employers,” Parry said.

The 147 acres has access to water and sewer, and the city is working to extend utilities to the previously annexed area near the city’s airport.

“These two annexations hold enormous potential to attract a great number of quality jobs to Michigan City,” he said. “I project over the next two years, our unemployment rate will decrease with the average income of Michigan Citians will increase.”

Double Track NWI

The Double Track NWI project to reduce commuting time between Michigan City and Chicago is under construction. It has turned Michigan City into a boomtown for development.

The former South Shore Line train station on 11th Street at Franklin Street is being replaced by an $80 million project that will fill that entire city block. The 11th Street Central project, a 12-story mixed-use building, will include 208 luxury apartments, more than 10,000 square feet of commercial and office space and a 558-car parking garage with spaces available to the public outside peak commuting hours.

Parry credited the city’s Historic Preservation Commission with rejecting the initial design for the project, deeming that it didn’t sufficiently “convey the history and image of the Michigan City that we know and love.”

The new 11th Street Central development will be the baseline and cornerstone of the city’s future, Parry said. “Furthermore, it will define and influence the economy, skyline and image of Michigan City for at least the next 50 years.”

Other developments

Michigan City needs additional housing for a spectrum of incomes. Within months, Parry said, ground will be broken for a $425 million workforce housing development at 8th Street and Michigan Boulevard. “Workforce housing is defined as quality living for those having essential and professional-type jobs with income ranging from 50% to 120% of the area median income for the city or area in which they live,” Parry said.

Richman Group Development Corp., the nation’s seventh-largest privately owned apartment building owner, is building a seven-story apartment complex with 125 apartments and retail space at that site.

In addition, the city just signed a memorandum of understanding with Farpoint for a $150 million, nine-story residential complex at the You Are Beautiful site where the police station once stood, just west of City Hall. The complex will include a 180-unit boutique hotel, 150 luxury condominums, rooftop terrance and retail space.

“Don’t worry; the You Are Beautiful sign loved by so many is going to be saved and will be incorporated into the architectural facade of the building,” Parry said.

Ground is expected to be broken late this year.

Near Sheridan Beach, a $25 million, 10-unit luxury townhouse complex, Lakeside Townhomes, is being built by Northwest Indiana Development Group.

“Michigan City will continue promoting the development of new housing while, at the same time, supporting renovation of existing older but beautiful homes until we have attractive, market value quality living for all our residents, their children and their children’s children. This is our future. This is my commitment to you,” Parry said.

Public safety

Police Chief Dion Campbell recently reported 2021 crime statistics for the city.

“Crime fluctuates with the condition of the economy, the seasons, and during periods of high stress,” Parry said. He cited some successes — 125 firearms seized, 73 firearm-related arrests, 13 robbery arrests, seven homicide arrests and three drug houses closed, with assistance from code enforcement officers.

He praised the police force’s “good, diligent police work."

Washington Park

Improvements are coming to Washington Park, the city’s lakefront gem.

Lifeguards at the expansive beach will be paid a wage competitive with neighboring lakefront communities. Management of lifeguards was transferred from the park department to the fire department, which will add its other resources for a waterfront life safety task force, Parry said.

When a rapid-response Jet Ski-type rescue vehicle becomes available, as well as drones, Parry plans to ask the City Council to approve the new technology. “I believe these additions will support a 90-second swimmer rescue response time,” he said.

Washington Park Zoo opens April 1. The new big cat habitat will be under construction, but lions and tigers will still be viewable, he said.

The city’s senior center at Washington Park will have a full schedule. Weekly concerts by the Michigan City Municipal Band, held at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater at Washington Park, will begin May 30. Movie nights at the park also begin May 30.

A long list of activities is planned at Washington Park this year, including the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival on June 3; Michigan City Pride Fest on June 18; Kiddies Parade on June 25; Venetian Night Board Parade on June 25; Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team Competition on June 30; Michigan City Patriotic Parade on July 2; Independence Day fireworks on July 4; Soccer in the Sand tournament on July 19; Oktoberfest on Sept. 2; Hobie Sailboat North American Championship Regatta on Sept. 12; Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 22; and Festival of Lights Parade and tree lighting on Dec. 3.

In addition, Visit Michigan City LaPorte will host the Aqua Jet Ski Races on July 9 and the Great Lakes Grand Prix boat race on Aug. 3. Both events will be at Washington Park.

