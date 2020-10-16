Michigan City middle school celebrates new $100K fitness center with virtual ribbon cutting

"Thanks for bringing this to the state of Indiana to help students here, Hoosiers here focus on fitness and health and their wellness," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the recent video ribbon cutting. "Obviously it’s important every year, but it could not be more important right now."

Michigan City staff appeared alongside representatives from the two other Indiana middle schools and sponsors from funding partners, Coca-Cola, Anthem Foundation, Nike and Wheels Up.

Speakers shared their own experiences with youth fitness and encouraged students today to pursue "an upward spiral of success" through healthy workout habits.

"This isn't a Democrat or Republican issue, this is a kids issue," Steinfeld said. "This is a kids issue. We as adults need to leave this great country of ours better than we found it and that's why now we are all a part of this great DON'T QUIT! family."

Krueger students, who have been learning remotely for the start of the 2020-21 school year, are likely to get their first peek at the new fitness equipment when Michigan City Area Schools transition to in-person learning next week.

About 70% of the district's students have opted to return in person, while others will be allowed to continue remote learning.