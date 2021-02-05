Michigan City might boost lifeguard pay

MICHIGAN CITY — After not having lifeguards last year at Washington Park, the City Council is considering a plan to attract applicants by boosting pay.
“It was unfortunate that we didn’t have guards in 2020,” Assistant Park Superintendent Shannon Eason told the City Council on Tuesday night. While the public believed it was due to budget cuts or the pandemic, that’s not the actual reason, she said.
“We had two applicants for our guard team in 2020. Only one was certified,” Eason said.
“No one is interested anymore. The problem is we don’t have applicants,” she said.
Michigan City is competing with the National Park Service, which offers a top wage of $18.50 an hour for seasonal lifeguards.
An ordinance introduced Tuesday would increase hourly pay to $16.62 for a lifeguard, $17.67 for the two assistant head lifeguards and $18.47 for the head lifeguard. A companion ordinance was introduced to increase that budget line item by $36,260 to pay for the increases.
“If this city wants a guarded beach, I think that’s what it’s going to take,” Eason said.
The city’s lifeguard positions are currently budgeted at $10.71 to $11.62 an hour, Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said.
Whiting pays $10.45, Gary pays $8.25 to $10, and Indiana Dunes National Park pays $16.50 to $18.50, he said.
Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, questioned establishing a hierarchy of lifeguards instead of setting a rate of $16 across the board.
Supervisor needed
“I don’t understand why the lifeguards would need to supervise themselves when there’s already a superintendent they have to work under,” said Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th.
Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said the lifeguards need someone in charge on weekends, when superintendents aren’t around. “If an event happens out there, and somebody should drown, they’re going to look to one person out there,” he said. Someone has to decide whether to form a human chain or another response.
Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Rescue Project, commended the council for considering higher wages for lifeguards.
Benjamin founded the nonprofit water safety-focused agency after his son drowned in Lake Michigan at Michigan City, Eason told the council. The agency has helped the city get life rings on the pier leading to the lighthouse at Washington Park.
“Really, with lifeguarding, it’s about recruiting the team,” Benjamin said. “You want really strong athletes for this position.” He suggested looking for lifeguard candidates from swim teams and water polo teams.
“There’s a lot of competition for it and raising the wage will be a prime way of attracting more people,” he said.
Benjamin defended the hierarchy of lifeguards. “If an incident happens on the beach, it shouldn’t be your low-level first-year, second-year lifeguard, he said. That’s especially true when dealing with the media, crowd control and other issues, he said.
“It’s great to hear a professional opinion on this issue,” said Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd.
The council is expected to consider the ordinance again Feb. 23.
