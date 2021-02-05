Michigan City might boost lifeguard pay

Whiting pays $10.45, Gary pays $8.25 to $10, and Indiana Dunes National Park pays $16.50 to $18.50, he said.

Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, questioned establishing a hierarchy of lifeguards instead of setting a rate of $16 across the board.

Supervisor needed

“I don’t understand why the lifeguards would need to supervise themselves when there’s already a superintendent they have to work under,” said Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th.

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said the lifeguards need someone in charge on weekends, when superintendents aren’t around. “If an event happens out there, and somebody should drown, they’re going to look to one person out there,” he said. Someone has to decide whether to form a human chain or another response.

Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Rescue Project, commended the council for considering higher wages for lifeguards.

Benjamin founded the nonprofit water safety-focused agency after his son drowned in Lake Michigan at Michigan City, Eason told the council. The agency has helped the city get life rings on the pier leading to the lighthouse at Washington Park.