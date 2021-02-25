Michigan City police panel to be subject to background checks, drug tests

Applicants should know that the Police Commission, which hires officers, has gone through a similar process, he said.

“If someone were to come in and fill out an application and they were a felon, they shouldn’t be there anyway,” Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said, referring to Police Commission applicants. “We have to have something in place to make sure our commissioners are upright people.”

“I think we owe that to our officers,” he said.

Not every council member agreed.

“I’m beginning to see this as a very slippery slope,” Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said. “Who’s going to have to have the drug test? Who’s going to have to have the background check?”

“I agree in theory and philosophy with this, but it’s a double-edged sword and far-reaching,” Mayor Duane Parry said. He appreciates the issue with expungement and trying to help felons get jobs and become productive members of society.

“I don’t have any problem with background checks and drug screens, but I think we need to look at all the areas they fall short on,” Parry said. Firefighters swear an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, while police officers’ oath addresses their moral fiber as well.