Michigan City schools prepare for October return to in-person learning

The district is in the process of hiring additional cleaning staff and has purchased 8,000 table top dividers to maintain distance in preparation for students' return.

Michigan City school officials surveyed families about their preferences for an in-person return before the Tuesday night meeting.

In the survey, 67.6% of more than 1,900 respondents indicated their preference for traditional school — up from 53.7% of parents surveyed in July. About half of respondents supported a return to sports and extracurricular activity in the September survey and a significant increase in parents indicated their children would be likely to wear a mask and practice social distancing while at school.

"Delaying our in-person start has given us an opportunity to speak to all other districts who started in person going back to Avon and other schools in Indianapolis," McCollum said. "We've been able to discuss with them some of the positives and negatives they've had so far with some of the options they've provided."

