Michigan City schools seek tutoring help

Michigan City schools look for tutoring help

Michigan City School is seeking tutoring help as classes resume next month.

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools is again seeking retired educators, future educators and other community members to assist students who have fallen behind academically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes resume next month.

“Students in our district, like school-age children across the country, experienced learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendent Barbara Eason-Watkins said. “High-dosage tutoring is just one way we are working to help students get back on track.”

MCAS began high-dosage tutoring as a pilot program at several schools last spring and hopes to increase the number of tutors this school year.

High-dosage tutors work with students at the elementary and middle school levels in the areas of language arts, reading and math. Students in groups of no more than four meet with tutors for 30 minutes per day, three days per week, during the school day.

According to Director of Curriculum Cathy Bildhauser, high-dosage tutoring is a proven model that is effective because tutors can pinpoint specific gaps and address them with an individualized catch-up plan.

“Research shows that tutoring in small groups helps students develop a strong, comfortable relationship with the tutor that results in strong academic gains,” she said.

“This is not homework help. It’s extra quality time on math, reading and language arts activities that will quickly accelerate student learning.”

High-dosage tutors are paid $15 per hour, with retired teachers receiving their most recent hourly wage. The schedule can be flexible based on the tutor’s availability. All training and curriculum is provided by MCAS.

“Our students missed 131 days of in-person instruction with educators and peers during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years,” Eason-Watkins said.

“Many in our community have asked how they can help, and this is one tangible way for those who may have a couple of hours to spare each week.”

For more information and an application to become a high-dosage tutor, visit educateMC.net/highdosage.

