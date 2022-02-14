Michigan City spending error prompts tight controls

MICHIGAN CITY — The Board of Public Works and Safety has voted to “implement necessary remedial measures” following a mistake by City Engineer Jeff Wright that cost the city hundreds of thousands of collars in a state roadwork grant.

Bids were sought, the contract awarded and the work completed prematurely, making the project ineligible for the grant, City Attorney Amber Lapaich said.

The board passed a resolution that spells out the facts and timeline of the mistake and attaches relevant documentation. The resolution will be forwarded to the council, she said.

Mayor Duane Parry said he notified the Indiana Department of Transportation that the city will forfeit the $338,437.82 Community Crossings Matching Grant award. The city can still qualify for future grants.

Wright should have brought a change order to the board of works for approval, Lapaich said. In the future, all change orders and all documentation must be brought to the board.

That could be a problem when a project is underway, Wright said. When should Wright authorize a change order so the project can proceed on schedule, and when should he wait for the board to act, he asked.

The Cleveland Road project found unsuitable soils, Wright noted. “It’s a bad way to run a project if we have to stop every time there’s a change order to approve,” he said.

Lapaich said she didn’t remember any emergencies, but each change order would have to be taken on a case-by-case basis. “There has to be some discretion used,” she said.

Bring it to the board right away, board president Virginia Keating said, the same as an emergency purchase order, and coordinate with the Controller’s Office.

Wright said he “told everybody” the city would run into some extra expenses with the project.

“A change order is an amendment to the contract. It has to come before the board at some point,” Lapaich said. Past procedures should be followed, she advised.

City Council President Angie Nelson Deuitch, D-at large, asked if there is a contingency amount built into contracts to give Wright some flexibility, that way he could use the contingency amount if needed without requiring prior approval by the board of works.

For extra oversight, the council’s ordinance passed last May should be followed, Deuitch said. That ordinance requires council approval before any grant requiring a local match is submitted. “For this particular one, it never came before the council as it should have. That’s another fail-safe.”

This year’s grant application was approved by the council, Lapaich told the board.

