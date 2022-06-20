Michigan City to see new numbers on long Beach sewers

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council will take up the Long Beach sewer extension issue again Tuesday, this time with a lower cost for affected property owners.

The new numbers will reflect $1 million in loan forgiveness by the State Revolving Fund.

The council got feedback from residents of both Long Beach and Michigan City on the issue.

Tim Anderson, who lives on Lake Shore Drive in Long Beach, said about half the homes on Lake Shore Drive are vacation homes, so their owners weren’t able to express their opinion in Town Council elections. “It is the ultimate taxation without representation,” he said.

Robert Ruehl, another Lake Shore Drive resident, criticized the Long Beach Town Council for not having the entire town pay for the sewer line. It originally was proposed at $40 a month, paid for by all residents. The entire town benefits and should pay for it, he said.

Pat Clifford, also a Lake Shore Drive resident, favors the sewer extension project. “I commend the Long Beach Town Council for having the vision and foresight to improve the town’s infrastructure and pursue and recommend the sewer project for the town,” he said.

“Through no fault of any homeowner, septic systems fail,” Clifford said. “Statistically speaking, we are on borrowed time as the prospect of failing septic systems is looming beneath us.”

Five homeowners’ septic systems have failed, forcing them to have the waste pumped out frequently.

“That comes out to about $1 million a house for the houses that the neighbors are bailing out,” resident Brian Gross said.

Michigan City Sanitary Board attorney James Meyer asked the City Council to defer action on the ordinance until Tuesday so the calculations could be changed to reflect the partial loan forgiveness.

He’s hoping the council will approve the sewer extension by June 30, while the 2% interest rate guarantee is still in place.

City Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, noted that some Michigan City residents still need utility infrastructure improvements. “We need to focus on how many people who are on lead goosenecks and get them resolved,” he said. “We need to focus on people who are on shared lateral sewers and get them taken care of.”

Council President Angie Deuitch, D-at large, noted residents on the city’s far east side still don’t have the water and sewer services they were promised when their land was annexed.

Council Vice President Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said the council should have postponed action for three months to allow the Long Beach council time to survey residents on the issue and crunch the numbers again. From what he heard, the residents favor the whole town sharing the cost, he said.

“If everybody pays for it, everybody’s kind of satisfied for that sewer system,” he said.

The City Council voted 5-4 to table the issue until Tuesday.

In other business, the council supported a study of railroad crossing improvements to create a quiet zone along the South Shore Line. The improvements would mean trains would no longer need to blow horns to warn motorists and pedestrians of approaching trains.

The study would be funded through American Rescue Plan Act money.

“This is something that will be needed throughout the community,” Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.