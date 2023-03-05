Contractors interested in sitework at the new 11th Street South Shore Line station in Michigan City have been invited to collect information on the project this week.

The second bid package in the $16 million to $18 million station and parking garage — a partnership between the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District and Michigan City — includes earth and sitework, underground utilities, landscape and hardscape, concrete, demolition and miscellaneous metal work, according to the meeting invitation.

An overall project that will bring an investment of about $80 million to the block bounded by 10th, 11th, Pine and Franklin streets is being led by the firm Flaherty & Collins.

The six-level precast open-air parking garage will be the South Shore’s first dedicated garage. The new train station will use the facade from the century-old station it is replacing.

The project is expected to take about one year, beginning in the third quarter of this year. The upcoming bid package, with bids due before the end of the month, was preceded by a package for the precast concrete.

According to the project announcement, the building will consist of 239,897 square feet and include:

• The South Shore Line 11th Street station.

• A six-floor public and tenant garage, including a rooftop courtyard, 549 public parking spaces, and additional spaces for tenants of the associated business and residential development.

• A public pet-relief area.

• Public and private restrooms, two elevators and two stairwells.

The full development, including the transit-oriented portion spreading across the entire block, is expected to include 10,000 square feet of office space and more than 200 luxury apartments.