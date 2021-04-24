Michigan City weighs permits for short-term rentals

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council is considering a plan to register homes used for short-term vacation rentals, but there are lots of questions to answer.

The council plans a separate workshop to hash out details of how it would work in practice.

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, said a proposed ordinance is a response to residents asking last fall, “How can we ensure we enjoy the summer as well?”

Councilman Bryant Dabney said he and Police Chief Dion Campbell met with residents in the Canada neighborhood, near Washington Park, and listened to concerns about loud parties and other disruptive behavior.

“We just want to make sure the residents, the permanent residents, have some quality of life” and aren’t disturbed by short-term renters, Dabney said.

“It’s just a permit so if there is a problem,” they can lose their permit and not be able to do rentals, Zygas said.

About 90% of the ordinance is pulled from state law, Dabney said. Owners who offer their homes to be booked for short-term rentals through services like Airbnb would be required to display the permit number on the exterior of the home so police can easily identify the structures.