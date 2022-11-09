 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan City woman dies after being struck by vehicle

MICHIGAN CITY — A 92-year-old woman died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Virginia Bobillo, of Michigan City, died from multiple injuries. Her death was ruled an accident, according to data from the medical examiner. 

Bobillo was struck around 12:42 p.m. on the 2500 block of East Michigan Boulevard. She was pronounced dead around 2:24 p.m., according to the medical examiner.

