New Michigan City police chief focuses on recruitment

MICHIGAN CITY — Bringing the city’s police department up to full strength is a top priority for new Police Chief Steve Forker.

In January, the department will be 14 officers below full strength. That affects everything from current officers’ mental health to implementing further police actions.

The detective bureau is at six officers, down from 12 when Forker was a detective.

Forker was promoted two months ago by Mayor Duane Parry, replacing former Chief Dion Campbell. Parry said he wanted to take the department in a new direction.

“One thing we have to do is take care of ourselves,” Forker said. “We’re right here in the trenches and working hard.”

After dealing with COVID-19, protests and other stresses, the department is now returning to normalcy, he said. For police officers, normalcy means dealing with serious accidents, violent crimes, crimes against children and other “things normal human beings don’t have to see.”

All these stresses can take a toll on anyone, including officers. “We’re human beings. We’re not robots,” Forker said.

The manpower shortage is a factor here. “We see a lot of officers put in extra time,” Forker said. “Those stresses you take home and lead to things there.”

The department’s fitness center is open to family members so officers can spend stress-relieving time with their spouses.

Officers already face annual physical evaluations. Forker wants to make sure caring for their mental health isn’t neglected either.

When dispatchers were at the police station, they were able to tell from interactions with officers in person or over the radio just what kind of day an officer was having.

Under a grant from HealthLinc, Michigan City will soon join Valparaiso, Griffith and Starke County police in having a social worker on staff. One of that person’s duties will be to watch out for officers to see if they’re having bad days.

The social worker also will be invaluable in helping police deal with situations that don’t really fit the standard police response.

A strong focus on recruitment and retention will help the department, too, Forker said.

“We’re funded for 84 officers. The money is there for that,” he said.

He formed a recruitment team to get more people involved in attracting officers to the department.

“They need to sell this place,” he said.

It’s a young department, with most officers having just a few years of experience. One of the ways he’s addressing that is by having a policy in place to allow officers transferring from other area departments to retain their same longevity, including the benefits that come with that level of experience.

The shortage of police manpower is a nationwide problem. Officers either change careers soon after becoming an officer, realizing they weren’t cut out for that job, or retire as soon as they’re eligible, deciding “now is the time to pursue another career or enjoy my retirement,” Forker said.

“This new generation is not getting hired at one spot and staying there anymore,” he added.

“They’re dollar-driven,” Assistant Chief Marty Corley said.

To boost morale and recruitment efforts, the department is launching a marketing effort. “We have to market our brand,” he said.

Officers are encouraged to carry new sporting goods equipment with them, given to the department under a grant. When they see some kids playing ball, he said, toss them a new basketball, baseball or soccer ball and join them for a game.

Other ways officers connect with the community will be shared as well.

