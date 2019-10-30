MICHIGAN CITY — The city's new police chief will name his two assistant chiefs following the resignations of the former police chief and two assistant chiefs last week.
Chief Dion Campbell will announce the hires at a news conference at noon Friday in the Michigan City police community room at 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.
The two new hires will fill the positions of chief of operations and chief of services. The positions were formerly held by Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk. Last Thursday, the Michigan City Police Department announced the resignation of former Police Chief Mark Swistek, Williams and Urbanczyk.
You have free articles remaining.
The three resignations came after Mayor Ron Meer's stepson was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, being a felon carrying a handgun and resisting law enforcement.
Meer said the arrest was politically motivated, but later retracted his statements when he named Campbell the new chief this week.