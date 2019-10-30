{{featured_button_text}}
New police chief to announce assistant chiefs at public news conference

Michigan City's new Police Chief, Dion Campbell (left) will announce the new hires at a public news conference at noon Friday in the Michigan City Police community room. 

 Stan Maddox, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — The city's new police chief will name his two assistant chiefs following the resignations of the former police chief and two assistant chiefs last week.

Chief Dion Campbell will announce the hires at a news conference at noon Friday in the Michigan City police community room at 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City.

The two new hires will fill the positions of chief of operations and chief of services. The positions were formerly held by Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk. Last Thursday, the Michigan City Police Department announced the resignation of former Police Chief Mark Swistek, Williams and Urbanczyk.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The three resignations came after Mayor Ron Meer's stepson was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, being a felon carrying a handgun and resisting law enforcement.

Meer said the arrest was politically motivated, but later retracted his statements when he named Campbell the new chief this week.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.