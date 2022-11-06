New report finds 91% of U.S. coal-fired power plants have contaminated surrounding groundwater, including Michigan City generating station

A new report says 91% of U.S. coal-fired power plants have leaked dangerous levels of contamination into the surrounding groundwater. The long list of plants includes the Michigan City generating station.

Earth Justice and the Environmental Integrity Project's “Poisonous Coverup: The Widespread Failure of the Power Industry to Clean Up Coal Ash Dumps" uses data reported by 292 coal plants to rank levels of contamination. The Michigan City station was the 200th most contaminated.

Coal ash, also known as coal combustion residuals, is the material left behind when coal is burned to produce energy.

It's one of the largest toxic waste streams in the U.S. and contains heavy metals and metal compounds, such as arsenic, boron, cadmium, chromium, cobalt, lead, lithium, mercury, molybdenum, radium, selenium and thallium.

The report says 96% of the 292 plants are in violation of the Environmental Protection Agency's 2015 Coal Ash Rule, which requires treatment of contaminated groundwater, the closure of all unlined coal ash ponds and the removal of ash from leaky impoundments and landfills. More than 200 coal plants have reported groundwater contamination and many do not have cleanup plans in place.

All five of the coal ash ponds at the Northern Indiana Public Service Co. generating station in Michigan City are unlined. In 2018, NIPSCO announced that all of its remaining coal-fired generating stations would be retired within the next decade. The Michigan City station will be closed between 2026 and 2028.

However, the local nonprofit Just Transition has critiqued multiple elements of NIPSCO's closure plan.

During a virtual public information session hosted by NIPSCO in August, representatives from the utility said data collected by a network of wells has shown coal ash contaminants to be in the groundwater; however, the levels were below state and federal standards.