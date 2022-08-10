NIPSCO holds virtual information session to address concerns with cleanup at Michigan City generating station

MICHIGAN CITY — NIPSCO held a virtual information session discussing the closure of the Michigan City generating station Tuesday, a little over a week after a crowd of about 40 people rallied outside the city hall demanding NIPSCO complete a "clean closure" at the site.

The generating station has operated along the Lake Michigan shoreline since 1931, burning coal to produce electricity and creating coal ash as a byproduct. For decades, utilities disposed of coal ash by dumping it in large ponds. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, coal ash contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic.

In 2015 the EPA ruled that all unlined coal ash impoundments that have detected groundwater contamination above regularity levels must stop receiving ash and begin the closure process. In 2020 the EPA expanded the requirement, mandating that all unlined ponds begin to close.

All five of the coal ash ponds at the Michigan City generating station are unlined. In 2018, NIPSCO announced all of the utilities' five remaining coal-fired generating stations would be retired within the next decade. The Michigan City generating station will be closed between 2026 and 2028.

NIPSCO Director of Environmental Policy and Sustainability Maureen Turman explained that the Michigan City closure would be completed in three phases. The first phase, separating the coal ash ponds from the boilers, has been completed. Turman said no ash has been placed in the ponds since early 2019. NIPSCO is currently in the midst of the second phase: cleaning up the coal ash ponds.

The cleanup process involves removing 171,000 cubic yards of coal ash and replacing it with clean fill. The coal ash will be transported to a lined landfill at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station located in Wheatfield. Project Engineer Rob Ridge said the cleanup is about 40% complete and will likely be done sometime this December.

The third and final phase will be the ongoing monitoring of the surrounding groundwater. NIPSCO has a network of groundwater wells. Turman said data collected by the wells showed that coal ash contaminants were present in the groundwater; however the levels were below state and federal standards.

"(The data) indicates there is no threat to human health or the environment and no impacts to drinking water in neighboring communities,” Turman said.

According to residents and local environmentalists, NIPSCO's three-phase plan leaves out one key step — the legacy coal ash beneath the ponds.

Shortly after the station was opened in the 1930s, NIPSCO began creating "made land" by mixing coal ash with sand. The made land sits behind the seawall along Lake Michigan.

The nonprofit Just Transition Northwest Indiana fears the seawall will give way, contaminating the lake and nearby Turkey Creek. Earthjustice recently commissioned Burgess Environmental to review past inspection reports detailing the integrity of the wall. The report said the sheet wall has corroded and moved over the years. Just Transition NWI has also estimated as much as 2 million tons of coal ash exists within the made land; however NIPSCO says the actual number is far lower.

NIPSCO Director of Environmental Remediation Marc Okin said the legacy coal ash is "interspersed in thin layers throughout" the 42 acres of made land. Okin said the five coal ash ponds are "presumed to be the main source" of any groundwater contamination, which is why removing ash from the five ponds is a top priority. Once the pond cleanup is complete, NIPSCO will continue to study the groundwater.

NIPSCO will work with the EPA, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and residents before selecting a final "groundwater remedy" to address contamination.

During the hour-long information session, NIPSCO also responded to concerns about the wall.

Turman said that NIPSCO inspects the wall weekly and that third-party engineers evaluate it annually.

"The conditions assessment rating continues to be fair with some level of deterioration, but nothing to significantly reduce the walls' ability to do what it was designed to do, which is protect the shoreline,” Turman said. “The wall was never designed to provide an impermeable barrier between the station and the surrounding groundwater."

While NIPSCO does not know what the site will be used for once the generating station is retired, Turman said whatever the utility ultimately does to address groundwater contamination would "attempt to adapt to any future use that property will have."

In an email statement to the Times, Just Transition NWI Director of Legislation Susan Thomas said it is difficult to have faith in the NIPSCO, as the utility has faced issues with contamination in the past.

"We need to watch their actions, not their words," Thomas wrote.