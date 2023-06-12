MICHIGAN CITY — The pop-up exhibit at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Old Lighthouse Museum.

The exhibit, set up in the front corner of the museum, features a timeline of the OLM’s history, including the building of the lighthouse in 1858 and its renovation in 1904. The lighthouse was sold as government surplus in the 1960s, museum Director Danielle Adams said. Soon after, the Michigan City Historical Society bought the property, recognizing its importance as the only lighthouse in Indiana, and turned it into a museum.

“It had been crumbling to dirt,” Adams said. “Vandalized, windows were broken, spray paint [on] everything.” It cost about$100,000 to clean up the lighthouse. It officially opened as the Old Lighthouse Museum in 1973 and doubles as the Michigan City Historical Society Museum.

The museum offers a mix of local naval and Michigan City history. Naval, fishing and shipwreck-related artifacts occupy the first floor, while information on the lighthouse-keepers occupies the higher levels.

One of the most notable keepers was Harriet Colfax, from 1861 to 1904. She retired in her 80s and was the oldest keeper in the U.S. at the time.

The OLM pop-up exhibit is on display until July 20 at the LaPorte County Historical Museum, but Adams suggests that visitors take advantage of the OLM as much as they can.

“Even if you only have 10 minutes, just do a lap. It’s worth it, it’s absolutely worth it. The volunteers and caretakers put in so much work, and they continue to put in so much work, the work’s never done.”

In fact, the OLM just received a new collection of slides to be organized and cataloged.

“We have so many cool experiences in this county, we’re really lucky,” Adams said. “I would try to get the people of Michigan City and LaPorte County in general to go and take advantage of this fantastic resource.”

To learn more about the Old Lighthouse Museum, visit mchistorical.org. To learn more about LaPorte County history, visit laportecountyhistory.org.