Paddlers try skills on Trail Creek

MICHIGAN CITY — LaPorte’s team in the 2022 Creekness race on Trail Creek earned bragging rights for Mayor Tom Dermody, a landlubber whose employees paddled their hearts out while Dermody was elsewhere.

“It was a great victory,” Dermody said. “I’ve been fortunate to be a part of such a great team.”

“As expected, the employees put this together. (Michigan City) Mayor (Duane) Parry and I have ongoing competitions, and it’s becoming standard that LaPorte wins,” Dermody said.

Kassi McCullough, of Madison, Wisconsin, was a member of LaPorte’s team. She works with Wilderness Inquiry, whose Canoemobile program benefited from the race.

“My boat was filled with a bunch of really strong men, and that was probably the fasted that I’ve even gone in a canoe,” she said.

McCullough joked that her banana socks offered good luck for her team.

AnnMarie Backstrom, of Faribault, Minnesota, was on the LaPorte County Soil and Water Conservation District’s team. “We may not have won, but we had a lot of spirit,” she said.

Joey Rykka, of Minneapolis, was on the poop-themed team that placed last in the race. Rykka taped fake flies to her face and wore a hat that resembled a plunger.

“We were out there to have a silly, goofy time,” she said.

The LaPorte County Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored the event at Hansen Park, in the shadow of Blue Chip Casino and Hotel. Students had a week to learn about Trail Creek’s history, ecology and other lessons as well as a ride in a 10-person canoe with their classmates.

On Saturday, the culmination of Trail Creek Week, the Creekness race was held, and the public was able to use the canoes as well.

Hyleigh Robinson, of Michigan City, returned Saturday to Hansen Park to take her future stepmother, Dawn Buskevice, for a ride. Hyleigh’s father, Michael Robinson, wanted it noted that “Daddy was scared.” He stood on a dock to take photos as the canoe went past.

Hyleigh Robinson recounted some of what she learned Wednesday when her class visited the park on a field trip. She was impressed by the story of a longtime lighthouse keeper who eventually retired after climbing the steps became too burdensome and a map the educators used. “They had this big map thingy that was dry erase board map,” she said.

She also offered one of the most important safety lessons: Don’t stand up. When getting aboard, it’s smartest to sit on the dock, swing your feet into the canoe and then scoot across, she advised. The Canoemobile guides offered the same pointer.

Jessica Reason, of Baroda, Michigan, paddled alongside her mother, Deb Reason, of Michigan City. “I was a bit apprehensive, at first, but I liked it,” Jessica said.

“I played by the creek, but not used a canoe,” Deb said. “I just think it’s a great opportunity.”

Backstrom said Wilderness Inquiry’s aim is for people to not only see the water but also have a chance to touch it.

“The point at the end is to have a person have a positive outdoor experience,” she said.