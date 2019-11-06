MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Ron Meer’s supporters say he gave voters every reason to reelect him.
Meer touted the successes of his eight years in office: Rising property values and tens of millions of dollars in civic improvements from sewers to a downtown renaissance.
And then a last-minute scandal brought criminal charges of official misconduct and intimidation against Meer, drug charges against Meer’s stepson and a 76-vote loss Tuesday to Republican Duane Parry.
“The loss is pretty simple to explain," Michigan City At-large Councilman Tim Bietry said Wednesday. "It had a lot to do with the county prosecutor filing charges against the mayor a few days before the election. Otherwise, I think he would have won reelection."
Scott King, a veteran trial lawyer and former Gary mayor, is defending Meer against the felony and misdemeanor counts.
“I have looked, trying to find a legal basis for this, other than an act of political terrorism, and I can’t," King said. “Might it have resulted in a race lost by 76 votes? I think so. If this was a political hatchet job, as I believe, it appears to have been successful."
Meer couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.
He must now fight off charges carrying a maximum penalty of 2 ½ years in prison and a mayoral successor who has vowed to change the direction of Michigan City away from the blueprints Meer had hoped to use.
Meer was first elected mayor in 2011 and reelected in 2015. He narrowly defeated an opponent in the spring Democratic primary.
With Parry and two political independents poised to split up the opposition vote, Meer appeared poised to win a third term.
His troubles began, according to the News-Dispatch of Michigan City, during a traffic stop Oct. 10 near U.S. 20 and U.S. 421. The stop involved a vehicle in which Meer's stepson, Adam R. Bray, 33, of Michigan City, was a passenger.
LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake charged Bray with possession of narcotics, including cocaine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting arrest.
Meer claims Lake intended the charges to create the maximum amount of negative political fallout just before the election.
Meer, who opposed Lake’s 2018 election, said he based his allegations against Lake on confidential information given to him involving his stepson's arrest.
Lake strongly denied politics had anything to do with the charges against Meer and Bray, who has a prior conviction for dealing cocaine.
Lake declined to comment Wednesday on the criminal cases or Tuesday’s election.
The scandal widened Oct. 24 when Michigan City Police Chief Mark Swistek and two assistant chiefs announced their resignation.
Swistek said he resigned after refusing to obey an order from Meer to withdraw Michigan City officers from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, a cooperative police effort that was responsible for Bray’s arrest.
Meer later said at a news conference he didn’t mean what he said to Swistek and had no intention of reassigning officers or withdrawing cooperation from the task force. Meer apologized to the chief and members of the Michigan City Police Department assigned to the drug task force.
Lake charged Meer five days before the election with hindering law enforcement, intimidation and official misconduct.
King said his client will plead not guilty once a special judge is assigned to the case. King also has asked the court to appoint a special prosecutor to review the charges against Meer.
Voters went to the polls Tuesday, and Perry defeated Meer by a vote of 1,639 to 1,563, according to the unofficial vote totals.
Heather Stevens, co-director of the county’s election and voter registration office, said Wednesday only two provisional paper ballots have yet to be counted, and the results will be final in 10 days.
Bietry said he is disappointed over the outcome of Tuesday's election.
"I’m a supporter of Mayor Meer, and we have been part of the same initiatives and successes. Now I’m a little fearful of the initiatives of the new mayor," he said.
"(Parry) wants to concentrate more on internal neighborhood issues. That’s fine, but I’m also concerned a lot of good people are going to lose their jobs as the new mayor supports people he wants. I had those same fears eight years ago when Mayor Meer was elected and they turned out to be unfounded. I’m going to hope for the best.”
Second District City Councilman Paul Przybylinski said the city needs to move forward.
“The people have spoken, and I’m going to work with the incoming mayor for the benefit of the people I represent and the greater good of the city," he said.