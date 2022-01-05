Public art sculpts art appreciation in Michigan City

A reception for Katz was held earlier this year.

This year, a leased sculpture of a bear family and a tree was donated to the city instead of being returned. That sculpture stands near the entrance to Washington Park Zoo.

The committee is focusing on getting Native American art to display in Michigan City.

A limestone turtle representing Mother Earth will be installed in front of City Hall, where an existing sculpture now stands. The existing sculpture will be relocated elsewhere.

The turtle will be placed on a slanted base so people driving by or walking past will be able to see the carvings on its back.

Eventually, the turtle sculpture will be relocated and a larger sculpture put there.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-at large, is the council’s liaison to the Public Art Committee. “It is true that the Indian culture was very significant in this area, in this region,” he said. “It is part of our heritage and part of our culture. There’s a lot of people who have Indian blood in them.”

City Hall is on the Singing Sands Trail, originally an Indian trail between Detroit and Chicago, Eason said.