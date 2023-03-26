MICHIGAN CITY — Stripes the tiger got up and stretched before sauntering to the window to greet Washington Park Zoo Director Jamie Huss.

“He’s doing his yoga,” Huss said as the big cat stretched his muscles.

The thick glass windows are something new at the zoo this year.

“The big cats love the windows. They love the views,” Huss said. The back of the exhibit is strong mesh to allow for airflow.

With Washington Park Zoo set to reopen Saturday, the new $1.7 million big cat habitat is almost finished. This winter’s weather was perfect for the major construction project.

Workers are tearing out asphalt in front of the new exhibit and replacing it with concrete. The new surface will be stronger, easier to walk on and there won’t be any worry about shifting sands underneath it.

Inside the exhibit, there are new shift cages with scales to monitor the animals’ weights to allow for better medical care.

Stripes is the zoo’s sole remaining tiger, and he’s nearing the end of his life expectancy. His brother, Stars, died in February of feline leukemia, one of the most common causes of death for house cats and big cats alike.

Huss isn’t sure what will go in the current tiger exhibit when Stripes dies. Animals at the zoo are rescues, so it will depend on what other zoos in the Zoological Association of America have to offer. Whether it’s a tiger or a leopard, the space will be ready.

West of Stripes’ home — the other side of the duplex — are the zoo’s lions.

Getting money for the big cat habitat was a priority. The previous space wasn’t large enough to meet standards under a new federal law.

“All these animals have been very attentive during the construction,” Huss said.

To help the big cats get accustomed to the new windows, zoo staff had the windows covered at first and slowly revealed more and more to let the animals get accustomed to their new views.

Future projects

This fall, Huss hopes to break ground on a new Wings of Wonder exhibit for the zoo’s birds.

The new exhibit, which will cost $175,000 to $200,000, will allow the birds to enjoy free flight year-round.

The exhibit will be heated to protect the birds in winter.

Huss hopes to eventually extend the zoo’s season, which currently runs from April Fools' Day to Halloween, to include March and November, too. Ticket sales don’t fully cover the zoo’s operating costs, but the extra revenue would be useful. Caring for the animals is a year-round task.

Also on the list of improvements planned at the zoo is a remodeled alligator and capybara exhibit.

“We gave the alligator a little mound to hide behind,” Huss said.

In the off-season, the alligator stays at a rescue facility. The zoo is his summer vacation, she said.

She hopes to offer the alligator a warm home at the zoo to stay year-round.

On the other side of the exhibit, capybaras will have a home that visitors can see into. The fence around the exhibit was partially removed to allow the new home to be put in place, but it will be restored in time to keep the animals in place.

The capybara get an in-ground pool, and their new house will have a front porch to sit on.

A new gift shop is on the zoo’s wish list. The current gift show, at the zoo’s entrance and exit, is cramped. That’s especially a problem when camps occur at the zoo, bringing large groups on the same schedule.

The new gift shop would be built on a hill on the zoo’s western edge. The design calls for a two-story building with a living roof and Lake Michigan views.

An education center would be incorporated into the new building. Education is one of the zoo’s primary focuses. That’s a structure estimated at $1 million.

“We were happy Ivy Tech chose us” for a class project on designing the new building, Huss said. Students presented a variety of design concepts for zoo officials to choose from.

Enrichment for animals

Visitors will notice a new feature this year — decals like blades of grass that help animals feel like they’re in their natural habitat. It’s just one of the ways zoo staff try to help the animals’ emotional health.

“Every day, everybody gets enrichment in the whole zoo,” Huss said.

Giant jingle bells — large balls with a bell inside — are a huge hit with the lions and tigers, she said. “Those balls are pretty expensive, and they don’t last all that long,” she said.

Tiger pawprints on sale in the gift shop help fund enrichment items for the zoo’s animals.

Black-handed spider monkeys have a suspended treat ball to visit and old fire hoses to climb on.

“We try to recycle as much as we can,” Huss said. The zoo staff plan to be at the Earth Day event this April at the Porter County Expo Center.

Goats have a new deck to climb on, including a swinging bridge, built by Holladay Construction workers last year. This year, wolf and bobcat decks are planned.

Volunteer help, as well as monetary donations, is appreciated. “We always try to use people when we can,” Huss said.

Children can help with work on the grounds but must be carefully supervised by chaperones, Huss said.

School groups have helped the zoo, too, either by doing a fundraiser or physical labor. Both are welcome.

If you go

Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults, ages 12 to 61; $9 for seniors, 62 and older; $8 for children ages 3 to 11; and free for children under 2. Michigan City residents can show their ID for a discount.