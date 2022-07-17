Region woman shot dead in car while driving, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot dead while driving her car, which veered off the road.

The Michigan City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers were told a victim had been hit by gunfire.

"Upon their arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway at Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue," the department said in a press release. "Officers found that the woman had an apparent gunshot wound, at which time they attempted lifesaving measures. Tragically, the female succumbed to her injuries at Franciscan Alliance Hospital."

Michigan City Police Department detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. No arrests have yet been made, and no suspects are in custody.

"Anyone with information regarding this tragic shooting death is asked to contact lead detective Det. Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com," police said in a press release. "Information can also be provided to our Crime Tip Hotline which is 219-873-1488 or our departmental Facebook page."

The Michigan City Police Department will host a public safety meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the New Hope Church at 730 W. 6th Street in Michigan City.

It asks the public to attend the forum for a "solution-seeking dialogue" and outline of police's plans to deal with recent incidents of violence in the lakefront city in northern LaPorte County near the Michigan state line.

"Chief (Dion) Campbell states that the Michigan City Police Department has worked extremely hard to combat gun violence in our city," Michigan City Police said in a press release. "Prior to July, our department confiscated more than 167 guns from the streets and made numerous gun-related arrests."