Residents, activists push for total cleanup of coal ash ponds

MICHIGAN CITY — Almost everyone who attended the public hearing on NIPSCO’s coal ash removal agreed on two things: They want NIPSCO shareholders to absorb the cost, and they want all the coal ash removed.

“One of the main lessons we tell our children is if you make a mess you clean it up,” Susan Thomas said.

Coal ash is a byproduct at NIPSCO’s coal-fired Michigan City Generating Station, which is set to be decommissioned in a few years.

The public has until Aug. 10 to offer written comments. The hearing, held last week, was in regard to a rate increase NIPSCO is requesting to help pay for the cleanup.

Michigan City Council Vice President Don Przybylinski, D-at large, has fought previous NIPSCO rate increase requests. “Michigan City is a city of 32,0000 people. Approximately 30% of the people who live here live below the poverty level,” he said. “Even though it’s a great place to live, it’s not the wealthiest place to live.”

Przybylinski estimated the rate increase NIPSCO is requesting would cost the city an additional $120,000 to $150,000 annually. NIPSCO estimates the project cost at $40 million and seeks to recoup 80% of the costs as they are incurred — about 30 cents a month for a consumer using 700 kilowatt hours a month — with the remaining 20% included in the next base rate increase.

The project would include removing coal ash from five ponds.

The hearing was designed for public comment, not for NIPSCO to present its case or rebut arguments.

Thomas moved to Beverly Shores a couple of years ago. “Once I learned how polluted this region is, I know I had to do more for my community and my family,” she said.

Like others, she’s concerned about the seawall that holds a mixture of soil and coal in place.

“The 40 years of coal ash buried on the site will be left behind, where it will continue to contaminate groundwater,” Thomas said. “NIPSCO has known about the groundwater contamination at MC for eight years but has yet to do anything about it.”

Hobart resident Joseph Conn uses a Michigan City marina for his sailboat. He recently sailed past the power plant and observed the seawall. “It’s not just weak. If you go to the west end of it, you’ll find holes in it, holes big enough to put your arm through,” he said. “That steel is not going to last much longer.”

“What you have there is a revetment that’s getting pounded every year. Pounded, pounded, pounded. And I’m telling you it’s already broken.” Conn said. “I guarantee you it’s going to collapse.”

Ashley Williams is the executive director of Just Transition NWI, a group that organized a protest that drew about 40 people for a rally prior to the hearing.

“Leaving behind 2 million tons of coal ash in the neighborhoods of people of color is textbook environmental racism,” she testified. “History has shown us when we don’t address a ticking time bomb, this is what should be expected.”

Like several others who testified, Williams is concerned that industrial customers will get “the deal of the century” even though they have been among the state’s worst polluters.

Hannah Kilbourne, 12, is entering middle school. “As a family in the middle class, my heart breaks to think of families with lesser salaries than my parents,” she said.

Brian Gross, a former NiSource shareholder, doesn’t remember seeing any reserves for coal ash in annual reports. Shareholders pay the cost of construction, so they should pay for decommissioning as well, he said.

“It needs to be remediated before this becomes another EPA supersite.”

Work on removing coal ash began this spring. NIPSCO plans to remove about 171,000 cubic yards of coal ash spread out over 11.4 acres along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. It will fill the Michigan City Generating Station's five onsite coal ash ponds with clean fill. The utility said it plans to "beneficially reuse" about 15% of the material, or roughly 14,5000 tons.

“NIPSCO along with a team of nationally leading experts have been focused on assuring that our approach is protective and continues to improve our environment,” said Kelly Carmichael, a vice president of NIPSCO parent NiSource, when the project began this spring.

The utility said it is complying with the Environmental Protection Agency's Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, which mandates the safe removal of coal ash from coal-fired electric plants without contaminating groundwater.

NIPSCO aims to retire all of its coal-fired electricity generation by 2028.