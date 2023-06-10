MICHIGAN CITY — Northwest Indiana’s sand “is like stacking marbles,” one sculptor said, but that didn’t stop talented people from creating amazing works of art.

The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival at Washington Park continues Sunday.

Organizer Bill Knight of The Sand Lovers said the festival has more vendors and more food trucks than last year.

“I think last year set the stage,” he said. “Everybody’s figuring out that it’s here.”

The number of sculptors invited is the same — six master sculptors and nine semi-pro sculptors — but an amateur competition was added this year. About three dozen corporations and organizations competed for a donation to charity on their behalf, Knight said.

Isabelle Gasse of Quebec City, Canada, is one of the master sculptors. Her artwork, “Trying to Fix the World,” features a young girl wearing a gas mask putting a Band-Aid on cracks in the ground.

“Often I’m doing a character that’s not really possible in real life,” she said.

Gasse works national and international events like the Quebec Ice Hotel and Carnival, carving creations in ice and snow as well as sand.

She also works in cinema, creating movie sets, which influences her work. Gasse prefers to use a strong image as the centerpiece of her work.

The sand here drains well but doesn’t hold together well, she said. Sculptors use a lot of water to get the cohesion they need. At the end, they spray the entire creation with a mixture of glue and water to get it to hold its form longer.

For tools, sculptors get creative. Gasse uses a cake spatula, measuring spoons, trowels and a duster.

Semi-pro sculptor Mark Wilson of Astatula, Florida, made some of his tools with a lathe. Like some others, he has a straw handy to blow away stray grains of sand.

Wilson was sculpting a peek under the circus tent, a creation he thought of last year at the inaugural festival here.

The type of sand determines what can be done with it. “This sand is thirsty, very thirsty. I’ve dumped lots of water in it,” he said.

Port Huron, Michigan, has “sand that you can do anything with,” he said. By contrast, Michigan City’s sand is very round. “Have you ever tried stacking marbles?”

The sculptors have until 3 p.m. to finish their creations. During the festival, visitors watch the sculptors at work and often converse with them.

“I look at this as kind of performance art” Wilson said. "It’s as important for people to see us work as to see the completed sculpture."

He pointed out the importance of shadows in bringing definition to the sculptures: “We don’t have color to work with. The shadows make this part pop out.”

Visitors were impressed.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal, the amount of work that goes into it,” said Rita Moon of South Bend. “All the artists are so dedicated to their craft.”

“We’ll be back next year if there’s another event,” she said.

Caitlin Lindwall and her daughter Gracelyn Otero, both of Michigan City, were similarly impressed.

“I love it. This is really neat. We’ve been at the beach since 10 a.m.,” Lindwall said at midafternoon Saturday. “We love the beach.”

Otero enjoys making sandcastles and enjoyed seeing the professionals’ work.

“They have a whole bucket of beach toys they bring with,” Lindwall said.

Jasmine Wood of Toledo, Ohio, came to Michigan City for her birthday weekend. “I think it’s cool for the kids to see. There’s a lot of talent,” she said.

Moises Otero of Portage brought his kids to the festival, where they played in a sand area set aside for children. “It’s really nice. It makes you appreciate the arts for sure,” he said.