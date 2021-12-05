Santa returns in back-to-normal Snowflake Parade

Nichole Ericson, of Michigan City, said the excitement in the face of her daughter, Skilynn, 3, is what she enjoyed most about the parade.

Her daughter’s face seemed to light up even more when she saw Santa Claus go by.

“She’s been counting down the days,” Ericson said.

Sarah Hasenfang made the trip from Chesterton with her husband, Michael, and their children, Maddy, 6, and Albert, 9.

Hasenfang said being among a crowd in the downtown decorated with Christmas lights is one reason they come to the parade every year.

They also enjoy watching the Festival of Lights at the lakefront come on for the season after the parade.

“We just love coming over here. We love a good parade," she said.

Parry wore a Santa hat to go with his red sport coat and tie displaying images of Christmas lights and trees.

“It’s the season to be jolly,” he said.

Parry also turned on the lights of a Christmas tree outside the public library, where the parade ended.