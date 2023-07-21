MICHIGAN CITY — Over the next few months, the Shirley Heinze Land Trust will hold four "Nature in the Arts" events.

The first event will take place this Saturday at the St. Francis Nature Preserve in Michigan City.

Participants will be able to explore some of Shirley Heinze' reserves while creating nature-inspired art during the free, family-friendly programs. The Nature in the Arts initiative received funding from both the Indiana Arts Commission and South Shore Arts.

Shirley Heinze is partnering with a number of local environmental nonprofits, hospitals and arts organizations to host the events.

Each day features a different theme:

July 22: "The Art of Mindfulness"

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at the St. Francis Nature Preserve, 35000 Franciscan Way. This event will include a relaxing hike along the board walk, three mindfulness stations and collage-making. Franciscan Health Michigan City, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Brown Faces Green Spaces are the event partners.

Aug. 19: "Pairing Pollinators and Plants"

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at the Meadowbrook Nature Preserve in Valparaiso, 109 West 700 North. Attendees will be able to explore the preserve through guided hikes and will create watercolor and pastel art pieces that celebrate native plants and pollinators. The Art Barn and the Chesterton Art Center are the event partners.

Sept. 30: "Bug-Eating Plants of the Bog"

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET at the Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in South Bend, 25898 US-20. Attendees will create art that represents the many carnivorous plants present in Lydick Bog. The South Bend Museum of Art and the Northern Indiana Pastel Society are the event partners.

Oct. 7: "Wetlands and Watercolors"

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at the Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve in Gary, 750 Colfax St. Attendees will create art that represents the surrounding dune and swale habitat. Brown Faces Green Spaces and South Shore Arts are the event partners.

Based out of Valparaiso, Shirley Heinze has worked to preserve natural areas throughout northern Indiana since 1981. The trust currently oversees some 3,000 acres in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Marshall and Starke counties. Many of Shirley Heinze' preserves are open to the public; a map is available at heinzetrust.org/preserves.

For more information call 219-242-8558 or visit heinzetrust.org.

PHOTOS: Shirley Heinze Nature Walk