Sinai Forum tickets for Mythbusters' Adam Savage now on sale

MICHIGAN CITY — Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum is now selling single program tickets for Adam Savage of "Mythbusters" fame.

Savage, a maker, creator and special effects designer who co-hosted the popular Discovery Channel show for years, will give a talk Sunday as a part of the 69th Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum season.

The talk will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa’s Stardust Event Center at 777 Blue Chip Dr. in Michigan City.

“We are excited to share Adam Savage’s enthusiasm for creating with our audience,” said Leslie Plesac, executive director of Sinai Forum. “In his own words, Savage says ‘it doesn’t matter if you’re a model maker, a potter, a dancer, a programmer, a writer, a political activist, a teacher, a musician, a milliner, whatever. It’s all the same. Making is making, and none of it is failure.’”

Savage will give a talk entitled "Every Tool’s a Hammer: Life is What You Make It." He will set forth his rules for creativity, curiosity and problem-solving, sharing insights from his 40 years of making and creating, including on "MythBusters." He will tell people how to find inspiration, how to follow through, how to make an idea a reality and how to push the boundaries of what's possible.

His presentation also will cover a toolbox of methods for attaining personal and professional success.

Single program event tickets for Savage’s presentation cost $100 and can be bought at pnw.edu/sinai-forum/tickets. It's free for college and high school students with valid student IDs.

The Sinai Forum has brought leading scholars, artists and public figures to Northwest Indiana since 1953, aiming to enlighten and inspire. It was founded by Sylvia and Dr. Milton Bankoff and taken over by PNW in 2006.