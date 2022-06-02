 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Singing Sands Festival to bring sand sculptors to Michigan City

Jill and Dave Koch, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, put the final touches on their sea turtle sand sculpture at the Indiana Dunes State Park beach in 2020.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Professional sand sculptors from across the world will fashion massive, intricate and eye-popping sand sculptures on the beach in Michigan City this weekend.

Michigan City is hosting the Singing Sands Festival from Friday through Sunday at Washington Park at 115 Lakeshore Drive.

"The Singing Sands Sculpting Festival is a three-day celebration of Michigan City's beautiful lakefront and beach," the city said in a news release. "The centerpiece of the event is a professional sand sculpting competition and exhibition, drawing some of the world's most talented and well-known sand sculptors who will create incredible works of art in the City's famous Singing Sands."

The event will feature sand sculpting demonstrations, speed sculpting shows and amateur, master and semi-pro contests. It's being staged by The Sand Lovers, a firm run by professional sand sculptors Bill and Marianne Knight that has staged such competitions before, including in Florida.

The festival will include musical performances by the Together Band, Indika Reggae, Dan Moser, Audios Pantalones, Derek Caruso and Blues Fuse Band, Sankofa, Sofa King Revolution, Invisible Cartoons, Cadillac Starship, and Hurricane Reggae.

There also will be food trucks, craft vendors, a kids zone and a beach bar. The outdoor festival will take place rain or shine all weekend long.

The festivities will take place at the Washington Park beach from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

One-day tickets cost $8 while a three-day pass is $18 for out-of-towners. It's $5 for a one-day pass and $12 for the whole weekend for Michigan City residents.

