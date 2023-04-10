MICHIGAN CITY — An Indiana State Prison employee suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit with a steel pipe by an inmate, according to the Indiana State Police.

Detectives with the ISP Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post were contacted Monday afternoon about an assault on a prison employee. The ISP said an incarcerated man and a prison employee got into an argument around 12:30 p.m. in the steel shop.

An initial investigation found that Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, hit the prison employee on the head with a steel pipe. The employee was severely injured and flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Davidson of Logansport was taken into custody and has been transferred from the state prison to another facility. He is serving a sentence for multiple counts of child molestation, with a release date in 2192.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.