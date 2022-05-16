Study will examine Franklin Street possibilities

MICHIGAN CITY — Traffic on Franklin Street might flow two ways again downtown.

The Redevelopment Commission has commissioned an engineering study that would look at the possibility of converting the one-way section of Franklin between 4th and 9th streets.

“This is strictly a design phase. This is not a construction phase,” Planning and Inspection Director Skyler York stressed.

Redevelopment Commission attorney Alan Sirinek said it’s not certain whether Franklin will be made two-way. This study simply looks at the feasibility.

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at-large, said facilitating cars, especially down Franklin, sounds like it’s going in the wrong direction for a walkable downtown. Perhaps cars could be parked a half block away from Franklin to ease pedestrian traffic, she said.

York said the administration hopes to calm traffic downtown to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety. Cars currently zip north without much consideration to others, he said.

Bicycles currently can’t be ridden downtown because there’s no dedicated bike lane. This proposal would put bikes on streets where they should be and keep them off sidewalks. “It just makes it a safer place to be downtown,” York said.

The study also looks at making three other streets permanently two-way streets. Sections of Elston, Manhattan and Buffalo streets are temporarily two-way streets because of the Double Track NWI project.

Those sections cover Elston from 10th Street to Barker Avenue, Manhattan from 8th Street to Barker and Buffalo from 10th to Ripley Street.

The thinking was that if there’s going to be a study on converting those three streets, Franklin should be included as well.

“We need to make sure we’re converting everything properly,” York said. Primera Engineers, of Crown Point, will look at whether the streets are wide enough about what else might need to be done to make the projects happen.

Primera’s Brad Minnick said the study will be done in two phases. The first looks at whether it’s technically feasible to convert the streets to permanent two-way traffic. The second looks at what would need to be done to make them ADA-compliant, including installation of those bumpy surfaces — technically referred to as truncated dome plates — to alert pedestrians to the transition between sidewalk and roadway.

The aim is to get the work done by mid-November, when the Double Track NWI project is expected to be substantially completed, Minnick said.

About 25% of the $93,815 study is for the Franklin Street share of the project, he said.

Minnick said the study would create specifications for construction bids in case the city decides to go that route.

Commission member Ken Behrendt cast the sole no vote on approving the study.

In other business, the commission approved a $22,750 housing study by Tracy Cross & Associates. The city wants to be able to offer the updated document to developers to save them time when doing their own study. The housing market has changed dramatically since 2019 when the last study was done, said Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.