MICHIGAN CITY — A 16-year-old student was arrested after he brought a handgun to Michigan City High School and showed it off to his classmates Monday morning, police said in a news release Friday.
Detectives started to investigate after a student reached out to police with information, which included a Snapchat video of the boy during the incident. The boy was charged as a juvenile with multiple felonies, including unlawful carrying of a handgun on school property, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor charge of a child in possession of a firearm. His name was not released because of his age.
School administrators, staff and the school resource officer worked to verify the information from the student and sent a notification to all parents soon after the incident, police said.
The Michigan City Police Department Crime Suppression Unit located the boy and took him into custody around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence after a brief chase on foot, police said.
Michigan City police touted the efforts of the student who reported the incident and said their bravery "should not be overlooked."
"Many students came forward to report what they knew about this incident," police said in the release. "They took a stand for what is right and pointed out what should never be allowed to happen. They should be commended for the stance they took, and they should serve as a shining example to all."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Kenya Trobaugh
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cameron Woodham
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jessica Bennett
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft; Burglary Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: South Bend, IN
Anthony Black
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Martin Brown
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jacob Gross
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Wanatah, IN
Cecelia Jones
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Corley
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 60
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rodney Liggins
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kahlil Fly
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance; Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Dealing in Cocaine; Unlawful Carrying Of A Handgun; Possession of a Machine Gun; Dealing in Marijuana; Possession with Intent to Distribute a Counterfeit Substance Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jamel Williams
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rita Langford
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Patrick Craven
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Alsip, IL
Tabitha Peterson
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Moesha Payne
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Erick White
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Sparr
Arrest Date: Sept. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Flint, MI
Kenneth Schacht
Arrest Date: Sept. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: North Judson, IN
Tracy Lloyd
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robby Hammond
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Genie Pearce
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependant Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph McCaslin
Arrest Date: Sept. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
