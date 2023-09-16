MICHIGAN CITY — A 16-year-old student was arrested after he brought a handgun to Michigan City High School and showed it off to his classmates Monday morning, police said in a news release Friday.

Detectives started to investigate after a student reached out to police with information, which included a Snapchat video of the boy during the incident. The boy was charged as a juvenile with multiple felonies, including unlawful carrying of a handgun on school property, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor charge of a child in possession of a firearm. His name was not released because of his age.

School administrators, staff and the school resource officer worked to verify the information from the student and sent a notification to all parents soon after the incident, police said.

The Michigan City Police Department Crime Suppression Unit located the boy and took him into custody around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence after a brief chase on foot, police said.

Michigan City police touted the efforts of the student who reported the incident and said their bravery "should not be overlooked."

"Many students came forward to report what they knew about this incident," police said in the release. "They took a stand for what is right and pointed out what should never be allowed to happen. They should be commended for the stance they took, and they should serve as a shining example to all."

