Train station demolition in MC to start soon

MICHIGAN CITY — Demolition of the old South Shore Line station on 11th Street will mean intermittent closures for westbound traffic, the Board of Public Works and Safety decided.

Dave Merkel, vice president and director of project management for Larson-Danielson Construction, said the closures would be during the week of Jan. 31.

“There’s no intention for debris to be falling in the public right of way,” he said, but the fence is only 8 feet from the building. He wants to make sure no one is affected if a stray brick or something goes the wrong direction.

Barricades at Pine and 11th streets would be put in place when the road is to be closed, and there would be a Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District flagger on site to communicate with trains.

Mayor Duane Parry said Planning and Inspection Director Skyler York told him the brick behind the terra-cotta facade was unstable. “It was held in place by the terra-cotta, so it was boxed in,” he said.

Parry asked for an immediate closure.

Merkel said that he had a crew on the scaffolding pushing loose bricks into the building, so he didn’t see an immediate need to close the street.