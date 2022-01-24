Train station demolition in MC to start soon

MICHIGAN CITY — Demolition of the old South Shore Line station on 11th Street will mean intermittent closures for westbound traffic, the Board of Public Works and Safety decided.

Dave Merkel, vice president and director of project management for Larson-Danielson Construction, said the closures would be during the week of Jan. 31.

“There’s no intention for debris to be falling in the public right of way,” he said, but the fence is only 8 feet from the building. He wants to make sure no one is affected if a stray brick or something goes the wrong direction.

Barricades at Pine and 11th streets would be put in place when the road is to be closed, and there would be a Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District flagger on site to communicate with trains.

Mayor Duane Parry said Planning and Inspection Director Skyler York told him the brick behind the terra-cotta facade was unstable. “It was held in place by the terra-cotta, so it was boxed in,” he said.

Parry asked for an immediate closure.

Merkel said that he had a crew on the scaffolding pushing loose bricks into the building, so he didn’t see an immediate need to close the street.

The iconic terra-cotta façade was removed so it can be reused when the new station is built.

City Engineer Jeff Wright said he agrees with the idea of intermittent lane closures for the demolition. “Closing a lane doesn’t seem to be like a big deal. We close lanes all the time.”

However, he wanted more details. “I need more than just words and a piece of paper and an application sent to the board. I need a plan.”

The board approved the lane closure pending review by Wright.

In other business, the city and the sanitary district will see worker compensation insurance costs jump 11%.

Charlie Keene, of General Insurance Services, said that while the worker compensation program is self-funded, the city will pay $267,222.20 for insurance that protects the city form catastrophic claims and excess claims.

One of the reasons for the increase is that a 2018 claim is ongoing. Another is that there are just two insurance companies who handle this type of insurance for municipalities. Then there are social trends that have contributed to an increase of claims nationally.

“Police and fire have a much higher degree of uncertainty in their jobs just because of the elements of their jobs they’re faced with in their day-to-day duties,” he said. “Underwriters are generally nervous people when it comes to police and fire.”

The board reelected Virginia Keating as president and elected new member Michael Vinson as vice president.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, brought up four issues: wrong-way drivers on Franklin Street in the arts district, where the road is one-way for northbound traffic; drivers blowing front tires because they can’t see the traffic island when there’s a snowfall; faint lane markings on Franklin; and a lack of ADA-compliant sidewalk crossings downtown.

Wright said he would ride around with Przybylinski so they could see what needs to be done to address the issues.

Last year, the city installed 151 of the colored plates with truncated domes that alert people with limited vision that they’re about to cross a street, Wright said.

