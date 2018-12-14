MICHIGAN — An early morning crash knocked down power lines at one of the city's busiest intersections, forcing a road closure expected to last most of Friday, police said.
A pickup truck struck a utility pole about 3:20 a.m. on the south side of U.S. 20 at U.S. 421, Michigan City police said. No injuries were reported.
Power lines fell across the entire road, resulting in a closure as a safety precaution.
All lanes of U.S. 20 remained closed at U.S. 421 and Cleveland Avenue on Friday morning. NIPSCO was on scene and expected the closure to continue most of Friday as it replaced the utility pole.
Alternate east-west routes include Interstate 94 and U.S. 12, police said.