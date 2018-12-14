MICHIGAN CITY — A man ran off early Friday after he was involved in a single-car rollover crash that downed power lines and forced police to close one of the city's busiest intersections.
Witnesses told police a person was driving erratically about 3:20 a.m. in a red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado heading east on U.S. 20 when the truck went off the south shoulder, just east of the intersection at U.S. 421, Michigan City police said.
The truck hit a NIPSCO pole and came to rest on its roof.
A witness attempted to help the driver, but the driver ran off and was not located, police said.
Because of damage to the NIPSCO pole and downed power lines, the road was immediately shut down to allow NIPSCO crews to make repairs, police said.
Police reopened U.S. 20 from U.S. 421 to Cleveland Avenue about 10:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is asked to call police at 219-874-3221.