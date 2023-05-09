MICHIGAN CITY — A 17-year-old is in custody and faces charges following a Monday night shooting that left one dead and another injured, Michigan City police said.

The deceased was identified late Wednesday morning by LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson as Charles Garrett Cox, 22, of Westville.

Police said they were called out around 7 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the area of 8th Street and Cedar Street.

While on the way, officers were told of one gunshot victim at 5th Street and Spring Street, and another in the 800 block of Spring Street.

Police determined a dispute broke out between two 22-year-old Michigan City men in the 800 block of Spring Street, during which time gunshots were fired by one of the men and a 17-year-old male.

"Both adult males were struck by the gunfire," police said.

One of the injured men, later identified as Cox, fled the scene in a vehicle before crashing at the intersection of 5th and Spring streets, police said. Officers found him unconscious and provided first aid until medical help arrived and took him to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City where he later died.

The other injured man found at 8th Street and Spring Street was taken to the same hospital and later transferred to another facility for advanced care.

The 17-year-old is being held at the LaPorte County Juvenile Services center, police said.

"His formal charges are currently being reviewed by the LaPorte County prosecutor's office," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086 or by email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be provided through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Jeremy Kimball Kotina Atkins Scott Plaster Mark Dunfee Jaqwaun Summers Andrew Hall Don'tarius Tillman Marques Holmes Allan Kucinskas Lebaron Johnson Mitchell Taviner-Papp Kayla Obanion Tashara Harrison Jonathon Hodges Floyd Doshie Tahir Kelly William Callahan II Jonathon Day Benita Stahl Vorice Williams II William Miller Jr.