MICHIGAN CITY — A 17-year-old is in custody and faces charges following a Monday night shooting that left one dead and another injured, Michigan City police said.
The deceased was identified late Wednesday morning by LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson as Charles Garrett Cox, 22, of Westville.
Police said they were called out around 7 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the area of 8th Street and Cedar Street.
St. John Police CIT Officer Dustin Wartman is trained in mental health intervention.
While on the way, officers were told of one gunshot victim at 5th Street and Spring Street, and another in the 800 block of Spring Street.
Police determined a dispute broke out between two 22-year-old Michigan City men in the 800 block of Spring Street, during which time gunshots were fired by one of the men and a 17-year-old male.
"Both adult males were struck by the gunfire," police said.
UPDATE: Intoxicated mom at Valpo elementary school more than 5 times legal limit, cops say
Woman charged after 14-year-old Porter County student found with sex videos on cell phone
East Chicago couple charged in connection to their two-month-old’s death
Boone Township School Board member caught allegedly trying to meet 14-year-old girl
Disgruntled former Schererville IHOP employee set fire to the restaurant’s storage room, police say
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close
Illinois man drove to Porter County to have sex with boy he met online, police say
Man shot in vehicle in Hammond, condition unknown
Next generation takes reins at landmark Depot Dog, a longtime favorite for beachgoers
Valparaiso office sold, to be partly transformed into Montessori school
UPDATE: ID released on Chesterton boy killed by 1 train while waiting for another
26-year-old man dead after drive-by shooting; coroner rules death a homicide
Prison guard charged with trafficking drugs using Cheetos bag
Intoxicated mom dumped kids along U.S. 6, kicked officer in face, Portage police say
Cleveland-Cliffs CEO: Steelmaker has been adding workers after acquiring understaffed mills
One of the injured men, later identified as Cox, fled the scene in a vehicle before crashing at the intersection of 5th and Spring streets, police said. Officers found him unconscious and provided first aid until medical help arrived and took him to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City where he later died.
The other injured man found at 8th Street and Spring Street was taken to the same hospital and later transferred to another facility for advanced care.
The 17-year-old is being held at the LaPorte County Juvenile Services center, police said.
"His formal charges are currently being reviewed by the LaPorte County prosecutor's office," police said.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086 or by email at
kpliske@emichigancity.com.
Tips can also be provided through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jeremy Kimball
Arrest Date: May 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: St. Joseph, MI
Kotina Atkins
Arrest Date: May 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: Benton Harbor, MI
Scott Plaster
Arrest Date: May 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 62
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Mark Dunfee
Arrest Date: May 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 66
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Jaqwaun Summers
Arrest Date: May 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Andrew Hall
Arrest Date: May 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Don'tarius Tillman
Arrest Date: May 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department/LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Felon Carrying a Handgun; Resisting Law Enforcement; Armed Robbery; Theft; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marques Holmes
Arrest Date: May 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Allan Kucinskas
Arrest Date: May 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy/Def. has a prior unrelated conviction under this section Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Lebaron Johnson
Arrest Date: May 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Mitchell Taviner-Papp
Arrest Date: May 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kayla Obanion
Arrest Date: May 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: New Carlisle, IN
Tashara Harrison
Arrest Date: May 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: South Bend, IN
Jonathon Hodges
Arrest Date: May 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Floyd Doshie
Arrest Date: May 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tahir Kelly
Arrest Date: May 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Dealing in Marijuana; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Callahan II
Arrest Date: May 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Escape Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jonathon Day
Arrest Date: May 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Murder; Attempted Murder; Assisting a Criminal; Dealing in Cocaine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Benita Stahl
Arrest Date: April 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 66
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Vorice Williams II
Arrest Date: April 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Miller Jr.
Arrest Date: May 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Possession of Methamphetamine; Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life; Legend Drug Deception; Identity Deception Class: Felonies Age: 59
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!