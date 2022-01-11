Upgrades planned for Michigan City parks

MICHIGAN CITY — The draft master plan for the city’s parks includes major projects and lots of advice from the public.
The city has 25 parks covering just under 700 acres and almost 10 miles of trails. Rather than adding neighborhood parks, the focus is on renovating and improving the existing properties.
In 2016, the Parks and Recreation Department hired Hitchcock Design Group to create a master plan for Washington Park, the city’s crown jewel on the lakefront. “While the master plan lays out our future goals for Washington Park, none of the phases have been funded,” the new report says.
In the short term, concerns include updating the main parking lots, restrooms at Fedder’s Alley and signage to direct visitors to the public restrooms and restaurant at North Pointe Pavilion.
“Concerns regarding the homeless population in Washington Park need to be addressed, including sleeping in shelters, living in the dunes and using the fountain in Millennium Plaza to do laundry,” the report said.
At neighborhood parks, the primary need is to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. “Playgrounds will need to be replaced or modified to meet the new standards,” the report says. “Accessibility issues concern accessible routes, benches, picnic tables, restroom facilities, drinking fountains, grills and shelters are being addressed. Inclusive playgrounds will be the focus of all major playground renovations moving forward.”
Six park renovations were completed between 2012 and 2017. Eight additional ones are scheduled for renovation between 2022 and 2026.
At golf courses, plans include updating the interior and exterior of each pro shop and new cart paths.
“After nearly a decade of golf declining nationally, we experienced near record numbers at the golf course in 2020 and 2021,” the report says. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a dramatic increase in rounds in 2020."
Patriot Park improvements “are very important to the Park Department in moving forward. We currently cannot meet the demands for baseball and softball, which has forced the spill out to our neighborhood parks,” the report says.
Without additional parking and larger fields at Patriot Park, the city won’t be able to host large, revenue-generating tournaments.
Krueger Memorial Hall, a log structure, needs exterior repairs. A chair lift or elevator would also be added to make the interior more accessible.
The Michigan City Senior Center would see the administrative offices moved to the south side of the building so the views of the dunes and Lake Michigan would be opened up for visitors. The entrance would be moved to the west side of the building to better access the parking lot.
The park maintenance facility, purchased in 1990, needs new windows and doors. The glass showroom would be replaced with a wall and energy-efficient windows.
Survey respondents want to see additional recreational programming. The recreation director position was eliminated in the 2016 budget.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Eason put together the plan based on input from park officials, stakeholders and public input.
