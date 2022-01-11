Upgrades planned for Michigan City parks

MICHIGAN CITY — The draft master plan for the city’s parks includes major projects and lots of advice from the public.

The city has 25 parks covering just under 700 acres and almost 10 miles of trails. Rather than adding neighborhood parks, the focus is on renovating and improving the existing properties.

In 2016, the Parks and Recreation Department hired Hitchcock Design Group to create a master plan for Washington Park, the city’s crown jewel on the lakefront. “While the master plan lays out our future goals for Washington Park, none of the phases have been funded,” the new report says.

In the short term, concerns include updating the main parking lots, restrooms at Fedder’s Alley and signage to direct visitors to the public restrooms and restaurant at North Pointe Pavilion.

“Concerns regarding the homeless population in Washington Park need to be addressed, including sleeping in shelters, living in the dunes and using the fountain in Millennium Plaza to do laundry,” the report said.