Vehicle struck while trying to beat train; juvenile passenger inside, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A vehicle was struck by a train after the driver attempted to go over the tracks as the locomotive was incoming, police said.

A juvenile and three adults were inside the vehicle when the crash happened, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.

At 10:40 a.m. Saturday a 23-year-old Michigan City woman was approaching the crossing at Ohio Street on the CSX railroad tracks near the Disabled American Veterans center at 2301 Ohio St. in Michigan City.

The driver tried to beat the train, however, the vehicle was struck on the tracks, Rodriguez said. An adult passenger suffered minor injuries and the other occupants, including the juvenile, were unharmed.

Rodriguez said the driver was given a citation for disregarding a train signal.

The train was not damaged and no one inside it was harmed. The area was closed off for an hour while crews investigated and cleared the scene of debris.

