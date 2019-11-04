MICHIGAN CITY — The Washington Park Zoo animals are on their annual break.
The break, actually a five-month "staycation," began Nov. 1 when the zoo, at 115 Lake Shore Drive, closed to the public.
"The zoo reopens to the public on April 1," zoo director Jamie Huss said.
None of the 200-some animals are moved out of the zoo, but instead accommodations are made to make sure they are kept warm, safe, comfortable and even stimulated in some cases by the introduction of toys, special foods and music, Huss said.
"Some species, such as primates and parrots, aren't built to cope with winter conditions. In these cases, the zoo decides what to do based on the animal's normal habitat and its adaptability. If the animal can't adapt to colder weather, it is moved to a climate-controlled area where its temperature and humidity can be monitored more closely," Huss said.
Primates, including 32-year-old Maci, a Tufted Capuchin female, mostly stay inside their climate controlled area set at 72 degrees.
"On a nice day, such as in November if it reaches 65 degrees, we will let the primates outside just for the day," Huss said.
Maci, called grandmother because of her age, receives special medication and diet and is tested daily for diabetes.
"She's doing good on the medicine and diet. All the animals get checked. We give the best care we can," Huss said.
Grizzly bears, bald eagles, wolves and even the river otters are native to cooler areas and enjoy the cooler winter weather, she said.
"Even some animals whose habitats are found in warmer climates, like the Asian Bengal tigers and Australian emu, can somewhat acclimate to the cold," Huss said.
Some animals, including the wolves, bears and otters in particular, are like little kids when the first heavy snow falls, assistant zoo director Elizabeth Emerick said.
"Wolves love the snow. The first heavy snow it's fun for everyone. The animals have a ball. The bears roll in the snow and the otters do belly slides," Emerick said.
Northern species animals like the wolves, bears and otters are offered a choice year-round to go outside or to stay in their indoor exhibit.
In the winter, their indoor dens are heated, and if the animal wants to go back inside to get out of the cold, they always have that access, Huss said.
And even though the animals are on a break, that isn't true for the seven full-time staff employees who continue to work full-time and even holidays such as Christmas, Huss said.
"Zoo staff work hard months in advance to make sure that the animals are prepared to meet the demands of winter's harsh conditions. As for the zoo staff, when the cold temperatures or a blizzard of severe snow hits the region, we humans bundle up and make the best of it. And yes we work the holidays too," Huss said, adding, "The animals are like our kids."
In order to keep the animals mentally and physically healthy, it sometimes involves a little creativity.
"Animals are given daily enrichment in the form of toys, puzzles, radios etc. as well as regular training/conditioning from keepers. In the winter animals receive extra attention from the zoo staffers to ensure they're moving around and getting their exercise, no matter the weather," Huss said.
During the fall and winter months, zoo staff also pay extra attention to the food set out for animals, adding unique treats or feeds such as whole corn in the diet to help the animals bulk up for the colder season, Huss said.
"When it gets below zero and the lake effect snow settles in it's a bit more challenging for us, but for the most part we are designing the zoo and acquiring animals that can adapt to the cold weather. Often it's not the snow or cold that's the biggest hazard, it's the ice. In snow, hooved and pawed animals can grip the ground quite well, but ice is a different matter and a slip or a fall could be disastrous for animals and humans, which is one reason why the zoo is not open year round," Huss said.
Diane Scholl Van and her husband Danny Van from Chandler, Ariz. were the lone visitors at the zoo the second to last day before closing.
Scholl Van, a native of Michigan City, quickly snapped with her iPhone photos of lions inside their cages, while walking around the zoo on a rainy and chilly morning.
She and her husband were leaving for home the next day and she wanted to show him her hometown zoo before it closed.
"We've been freezing the entire time," Scholl Van said of her visit.
The Washington Park Zoo, founded in 1928, is always in need of donations including enrichment items as follows: jelly, applesauce, honey, horse toys, boomer balls, parrot toys, dried fruits, dry cereals, shredded paper, raisins, uncooked pasta, new or used perfumes or colognes, dog or cat toys, peanut butter, extracts, spices, rope, chain, 100% fruit juice, baby toys, catnip and nuts.
For more information on the zoo and a complete wish list go to: www.washingtonparkzoo.com.